Search

Advanced search

Anglia Square £271m revamp decision delayed after government misses deadline

PUBLISHED: 17:58 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 07 September 2020

The Anglia Square revamp would include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

The Anglia Square revamp would include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

The wait over the fate of the controversial £271m revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square shopping centre goes on, after the deadline for the decision was missed by the government.

The planning inquiry into Anglia Square, at City Hall. Picture: ArchantThe planning inquiry into Anglia Square, at City Hall. Picture: Archant

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick had until today (Monday, September 7) to issue his decision on one of the most contentious – and largest – developments in Norwich for decades.

But Mr Jenrick’s government department - the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government - announced he would not be publishing his decision yet.

In a letter to interested parties, decision officer Andrew Lynch wrote: “I am writing to let you know that, regrettably, the secretary of state will not be in a position to publish a decision by this date.

“I realise this will be disappointing news, and apologise for the delay in issuing a final decision on this case.

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAnglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I can assure you that we will endeavour to minimise the delay as much as possible.”

Plans for the shopping centre, lodged by Columbia Threadneedle and Weston Homes, had been approved by Norwich City Council’s planning committee in 2018.

Those plans include more than 1,200 new homes, including within a 20-storey tower, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops.

You may also want to watch:

But the proposals attracted fierce criticism, due to the massing and height and its impact on the historic city skyscape, including on Norwich Cathedral.

While City Hall officers had conceded that the revamp scheme would cause harm, they had said that was outweighed by social and economic benefits.

The council’s planning committee voted in favour, by seven votes to five.

However, the matter was called in by the government at the request of opponents, including heritage watchdog Historic England.

That call-in triggered a four week planning inquiry into the issues, which was held at City Hall in January and February.

Historic England, SAVE Britain’s Heritage, the Norwich Society, the Norwich Cycling Campaign, and the Cathedral Magdalen and St Augustine’s Forum were among objectors.

They sought to persuade the inspector to recommend that the scheme should not be given the green light.

Planning inspector David Prentis weighed up the evidence presented at the inquiry and handed his recommendation on whether the scheme should go ahead or not to the government earlier in the summer.

Earlier this year, Mr Jenrick was caught up in controversy over his decision to permit The Westferry Printworks redevelopment in London.

In the summer, his government department announced proposals for sweeping reforms of the planning system to speed up development, which came under fire from opponents.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Biker in 60s dies in crash with lorry

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a lorry on Mill Road in Burston, near Diss. Picture: Google Street View

Old bank turned into vets after £5m makeover

Vets One Group have taken over the old NatWest Bank building on the Hardwick, in Kings Lynn, after a £5 million makeover. Photo: Vets One

Family forced to see dying gran, 86, through bedroom window

Donna Cattermole with her son Charlie have shared the heartbreak facing her family due to coronavirus restrictions on care homes. Picture: Donna Cattermole

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Such a shame’ - football club collapses due to lack of players

Hingham Athletic FC, pictured here during a pre-season friendly against Bradenham Wanderers, have folded. Picture: SG Photography