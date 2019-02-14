Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Decision day over £9m revamp for Norwich hospital

14 February, 2019 - 06:30
An illustrative view looking north from Bowthorpe Road towards the proposed new hospital. Photo: GL Hearn

An illustrative view looking north from Bowthorpe Road towards the proposed new hospital. Photo: GL Hearn

GL Hearn

A decision will be made today (Thursday, February 14) over whether a £9m hospital revamp can go ahead.

Norwich Community Hospital in Bowthorpe Road. PHOTO: Nick ButcherNorwich Community Hospital in Bowthorpe Road. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Members of Norwich City Council’s planning committee will discuss whether to give the go-ahead for the transformation of the Norwich Community Hospital site, off Bowthorpe Road.

City Hall officers are recommending that outline permission for Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust’s scheme be granted.

Some existing buildings would be knocked down and replaced with a new hospital, alongside a new care home, care units and worker accommodation. The Mulberry Unit would be retained.

But, if permission is granted, then concerns over ground stability mean the trust is likely to need to provide further information to the council as various phases of the scheme progress.

People living in Merton Road, to the east of the site, were among objectors. They said many properties in the area sit above unmapped and unstable chalk tunnels - and expressed fears vibrations from work could cause a collapse.

Council officers say geo-technical assessments have been submitted and further surveys, investigations and testing would be needed before work started on parts of the site.

Officers said: “The approach is to ensure risks to neighbouring properties and the hospital complex are maintained at the lowest possible level.

“The information obtained from these investigations should help enable safe and durable mitigation works to be undertaken in order to stabilise the north eastern part of the hospital site and Merton Road in order to ensure long term ground stability.”

Officers added: “A grant of planning permission will give some certainty to the acceptance of redevelopment principles and enable the applicant to seek the allocation of funds to bring forward a final scheme.”

Paul Cracknell, the trust’s deputy chief executive, previously outlined the revamp’s benefits.

He said: “If approved, the redevelopment of our site will enable us to develop a new health campus that will be fit for purpose, which will include a modern and purpose-built community hospital, as well as a number of associated new health and care facilities.”

The meeting is at City Hall at 9.30am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Beano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

Norwich City had a night to forget at Deepdale Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Well-known pug Bruno needs your help after slipping two discs

Bruno the Pug has recently had surgery after two disks in his back slipped. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists