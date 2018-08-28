Search

Advanced search

Brexit can wait: Debate over impact of Leaving EU on Norfolk postponed until new year

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 November 2018

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Archant

Discussions around how Norfolk could be impacted by Brexit has been put on hold, due to the ever-changing situation in Westminster.

Norfolk County Council’s policy and resources committee had been due to debate a report on how the effects of Britain leaving the European Union will be felt on these shores.

However, with the waters still murky on a national level, council leader Andrew Proctor opted to delay the report until the committee’s next meeting.

He said: “I decided to withdraw this report for now on the basis that the picture is not clear the to detail we want to see.”

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Council Hall, however, said he was disappointed the discussion did not take place.

He said: “I would have greeted the discussion as a good opportunity to show Norfolk we are taking Brexit seriously.”

The report will instead be heard at the committee’s next meeting on Monday, January 28.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Updated Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

The price American hunters pay per animal to shoot in Norfolk

American huntress Larysa Switlyk (left) with a friendd and Alex Hinkins during her trip to Norfolk in February. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Convicted paedophile had 500 indecent videos and images on a phone hidden in toolbox

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Vast swathe of land between King’s Lynn and Cambridge to be lost as sea rises, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned rising sea levels could devastate coastal towns and farmland between Kings Lynn and Cambridge. Photo: Mike Page.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast