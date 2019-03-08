Search

Police stations set to be sold after deal struck to share Norfolk sites with fire service

PUBLISHED: 17:05 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 10 June 2019

Holt Fire Station. Pic: Archant Library.

Holt Fire Station. Pic: Archant Library.

Police and firefighters are to share two north Norfolk fire stations, after the county council agreed to lease part of the sites to the police for 125 years.

The ruling Conservative cabinet agreed to the lease deal at the stations in Holt and Reepham at a meeting this week.

It will mean the police will build extensions and share the sites with Norfolk Fire and Rescue service - and enable the current police stations in Holt and Reepham to be sold.

The police will pay the council an annual rent of £2,500 for the Holt fire station site in Norwich Road and £1,500 for the Reepham site in School Road.

Greg Peck, cabinet member for commercial services and asset management at the county council said the council was aiming to reduce its spending on its property by £2.4m.

He said: "This is a good example of how Norfolk County Council and the police can work together."

