'Trapped in hell' - building firm slammed as 'bullies' by villagers

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant Archant

People living near a Norfolk development of hundreds of new homes have accused a national building firm of being "bullies" and trapping them in "hell".

Controversial proposals for land off Holt Road in Horsford will come before Broadland District Council's planning committee. Pic: Google Maps Controversial proposals for land off Holt Road in Horsford will come before Broadland District Council's planning committee. Pic: Google Maps

David Wilson Homes, a property developer owned by national firm Barratt, is set to add a further 45 properties to a development of 259 houses off Holt Road, Horsford.

Broadland councillors agreed the additional homes could be built at a contentious meeting where villagers claimed they had been treated "appallingly" during construction on the development, known as Kingfisher Meadow.

Sandra Lombard, who lives in Green Lane, told the committee: "They push communities into feeling powerless just as bullies do in the playground. I just want people to know what hell those of us just feet away have been trapped in for over two years."

She described the noise from machinery as "deafening" and said: "The summer months are particularly difficult to endure.

"Our houses are continually covered in dust and muck.

"I clean my bungalow but my elderly neighbours can't. Why should they have to live like this?"

And Mrs Lombard added: "Add to this the days with no power, no water and the week when we couldn't enter or leave our homes while the road was done.

Had an ambulance been needed for my neighbour as is often the case they could not have got to us - his life was at considerable risk. We have been treated appallingly."

While Christopher Brown, chairman of Horsford Parish Council, said he was unhappy with the reduction in open space caused by the additional houses.

He said: "In this day and age with mental health, we must have open space for children to play in.

"Surely we have a duty of care to people coming into the village."

A spokesman for David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties said: "We consulted widely on the proposals and it is noteworthy that Norfolk Highways formally endorse the revised technical solutions we propose regarding the roundabout.

"We are delighted members agreed with their officer's professional advice in approving the proposal and we look forward to delivering a range of high quality homes, including affordable homes, to help meet local housing need."

The plans were approved by six votes to four, with chairman Sue Lawn using the casting vote after a 50-50 split in opinion among the committee's members.