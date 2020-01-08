Search

Advanced search

'Trapped in hell' - building firm slammed as 'bullies' by villagers

PUBLISHED: 17:36 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 08 January 2020

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant

Archant

People living near a Norfolk development of hundreds of new homes have accused a national building firm of being "bullies" and trapping them in "hell".

Controversial proposals for land off Holt Road in Horsford will come before Broadland District Council's planning committee. Pic: Google MapsControversial proposals for land off Holt Road in Horsford will come before Broadland District Council's planning committee. Pic: Google Maps

David Wilson Homes, a property developer owned by national firm Barratt, is set to add a further 45 properties to a development of 259 houses off Holt Road, Horsford.

Broadland councillors agreed the additional homes could be built at a contentious meeting where villagers claimed they had been treated "appallingly" during construction on the development, known as Kingfisher Meadow.

READ MORE: Fears of extra pressure on surgery as decision due over extra homes

Sandra Lombard, who lives in Green Lane, told the committee: "They push communities into feeling powerless just as bullies do in the playground. I just want people to know what hell those of us just feet away have been trapped in for over two years."

She described the noise from machinery as "deafening" and said: "The summer months are particularly difficult to endure.

"Our houses are continually covered in dust and muck.

"I clean my bungalow but my elderly neighbours can't. Why should they have to live like this?"

And Mrs Lombard added: "Add to this the days with no power, no water and the week when we couldn't enter or leave our homes while the road was done.

Had an ambulance been needed for my neighbour as is often the case they could not have got to us - his life was at considerable risk. We have been treated appallingly."

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Fears of extra pressure on surgery as decision due over extra homes

While Christopher Brown, chairman of Horsford Parish Council, said he was unhappy with the reduction in open space caused by the additional houses.

He said: "In this day and age with mental health, we must have open space for children to play in.

"Surely we have a duty of care to people coming into the village."

A spokesman for David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties said: "We consulted widely on the proposals and it is noteworthy that Norfolk Highways formally endorse the revised technical solutions we propose regarding the roundabout.

"We are delighted members agreed with their officer's professional advice in approving the proposal and we look forward to delivering a range of high quality homes, including affordable homes, to help meet local housing need."

The plans were approved by six votes to four, with chairman Sue Lawn using the casting vote after a 50-50 split in opinion among the committee's members.

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Trapped in hell’ – building firm slammed as ‘bullies’ by villagers

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Dennis Srbeny returns to SC Paderborn on a permanent deal

Dennis Srbeny has left Norwich City to re-join SC Paderborn on a permanent basis. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Man to appear at court in Norwich later this week charged with murder

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists