Search

Advanced search

Date announced for opening of new £1.5m leisure centre

PUBLISHED: 14:18 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 25 February 2020

The Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which are currently delivering the £1.5 million referbishment at Swaffhams Nicholas Hammond Academy, have announced the date it will re-open to the public. Picture: Archant

The Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which are currently delivering the £1.5 million referbishment at Swaffhams Nicholas Hammond Academy, have announced the date it will re-open to the public. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2008

A date has been announced for the re-opening of a newly referbished £1.5 million sports facility.

The Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which are currently delivering the £1.5 million referbishment at Swaffhams Nicholas Hammond Academy, have announced the date it will re-open to the public. Picture: ArchantThe Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which are currently delivering the £1.5 million referbishment at Swaffhams Nicholas Hammond Academy, have announced the date it will re-open to the public. Picture: Archant

The Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which is currently delivering the £1.5 million referbishment at Swaffham's Nicholas Hammond Academy, has announced the date it will re-open to the public.

The AAT was granted funds from the government's Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to improve facilities at the school.

Work will see a complete redevelopment of the sports hall and changing rooms, as well as a new reception, gym and activity room.

You may also want to watch:

Edward Thomas, director of estates for the ATT, said: "We are delighted to update the school and wider local Swaffham community that the newly refurbished sports hall and gym will now reopen in early April 2020, slightly later than expected after having to overcome some short term delays within the refurbishment process.

"Upon completion of the refurbishment project both the academy and the community will have access to new sports building that they truly deserve."

The leisure centre - which is also used by members of the public - has been temporarily closed temporarily since September 18.

Since the closure Breckland Council's leisure service provider, Parkwood Leisure, have confirmed that Swaffham gym members can use gyms at its other sites in the district.

Dereham Leisure Centre, Breckland Leisure Centre in Thetford and Attleborough Sports Hall are all be available, as well as the swimming pools at Dereham and Thetford.

The Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which are currently delivering the £1.5 million referbishment at Swaffhams Nicholas Hammond Academy, have announced the date it will re-open to the public. Picture: ArchantThe Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which are currently delivering the £1.5 million referbishment at Swaffhams Nicholas Hammond Academy, have announced the date it will re-open to the public. Picture: Archant

Mark Robinson, executive member for community, leisure and culture at Breckland Council, said: "We will be sharing a full in-depth review of our leisure offering in Swaffham later in the year, however in the interim I am delighted to hear the £1.5 million refurbishment process will shortly be coming to an end and local residents and schoolchildren will be able to access premier sporting facilities within Swaffham.

"Working in partnership with the Academy Transformation Trust and Parkwood Leisure, the newly refurbished centre will host a 34 station gym, sports hall, public classes and private club events for local residents."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Councillors deny claims of ‘harassment, bullying and intimidation’ after meeting chaos

Attleborough Town Council and mayor Tony Crouch have accused councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of

Historic hotel set to close and be turned into flats

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for almost 30 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24