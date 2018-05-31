Date announced for opening of new £1.5m leisure centre
PUBLISHED: 14:18 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 25 February 2020
A date has been announced for the re-opening of a newly referbished £1.5 million sports facility.
The Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which is currently delivering the £1.5 million referbishment at Swaffham's Nicholas Hammond Academy, has announced the date it will re-open to the public.
The AAT was granted funds from the government's Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to improve facilities at the school.
Work will see a complete redevelopment of the sports hall and changing rooms, as well as a new reception, gym and activity room.
Edward Thomas, director of estates for the ATT, said: "We are delighted to update the school and wider local Swaffham community that the newly refurbished sports hall and gym will now reopen in early April 2020, slightly later than expected after having to overcome some short term delays within the refurbishment process.
"Upon completion of the refurbishment project both the academy and the community will have access to new sports building that they truly deserve."
The leisure centre - which is also used by members of the public - has been temporarily closed temporarily since September 18.
Since the closure Breckland Council's leisure service provider, Parkwood Leisure, have confirmed that Swaffham gym members can use gyms at its other sites in the district.
Dereham Leisure Centre, Breckland Leisure Centre in Thetford and Attleborough Sports Hall are all be available, as well as the swimming pools at Dereham and Thetford.
Mark Robinson, executive member for community, leisure and culture at Breckland Council, said: "We will be sharing a full in-depth review of our leisure offering in Swaffham later in the year, however in the interim I am delighted to hear the £1.5 million refurbishment process will shortly be coming to an end and local residents and schoolchildren will be able to access premier sporting facilities within Swaffham.
"Working in partnership with the Academy Transformation Trust and Parkwood Leisure, the newly refurbished centre will host a 34 station gym, sports hall, public classes and private club events for local residents."