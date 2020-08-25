Search

Domestic abuse programme gets funding boost

PUBLISHED: 08:56 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 25 August 2020

The Daisy Programme, which supports local people who have experienced domestic abuse, is to receive a funding boost. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council

The Daisy Programme, which supports local people who have experienced domestic abuse, is to receive a funding boost. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council

A domestic abuse programme is set to receive a much-needed funding boost from Breckand Council.

The funds will go towards helping the Daisy Programme establish a community support team for residents vulnerable to domestic abuse.

Leigh Taylor, Daisy Programme director, said: “The Daisy Programme is delighted to strengthen its partnership working with Breckland Council which has a vulnerability agenda that clearly reflects the needs of the local community.

“[The] council has long supported our work and we are excited to receive sustainable, long-term funding over three years that will help us grow the partnership.

“This will help us increase our visibility in the community, encourage conversations around domestic abuse, reduce the stigma and educate the community about domestic abuse, while supporting those in need.”

Consisting of an early help community lead and six or more volunteer Daisy ambassadors, Breckland Domestic Abuse Community Support Team aims to help people affected by domestic abuse to feel less vulnerable and rebuild their lives.

Another major aspect of the work will be to increase access to information and raise awareness of assistance available in the community at an earlier stage to help prevent people developing complex needs, which can become more difficult to address.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of the council, said: “Funding for this project is part of a wider £1m programme of investment aimed at supporting our most vulnerable residents and ensuring local groups are resourced to support those in need.

“Daisy staff and volunteers are based in Breckland, have strong links with local communities, and can be approached for help and advice regarding domestic abuse on an informal basis, such as at school gates.

“They’re ideally placed to support our response to this very serious issue and can make a real difference to the lives of people suffering domestic abuse.”

The Daisy Programme is a Breckland charity which runs a domestic abuse outreach service for men and women in Breckland.

The newly appointed team will work with partner organisations to provide appropriate early intervention help and support to those affected by domestic abuse.

They will also provide advice and guidance to professionals and peer support, and raise awareness and understanding by working with local community groups through presentations and events.

