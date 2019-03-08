Search

Residential home near Norwich lodges ambitious care village expansion plan

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 April 2019

Cygnet Care directors Robert Blackham and Sally Crawford have unveiled ambitious plans for a care village in Poringland REECE HANSON

Archant

A South Norfolk residential home has lodged ambitious plans to more than quadruple in size and expand into a care village.

Earsham-based care provider Cygnet Care has unveiled proposals for Cresta Lodge in Poringland and land surrounding it - in what directors hope will be a game-changing development.

At present, Cresta Lodge provides care for up to 27 people at its home on Bungay Road.

However, the newly-lodged plans would see it demolished and replaced with a 60-bedroom home as part of a care village with 56 care apartments and 31 extra care bungalows.

The village is also set to see a range of communal facilities built for residents, including a café, lounge area, gymnasium, salon and spa, bowling green and allotments.

The proposal would also see the staff numbers on site triple, creating 55 new jobs in the process.

Director Robert Blackham, who runs Cygnet Care with his sister Sally Crawford, said that if approved the development would be a big step for the provider.

He said: “While Cresta Lodge is lovely as it is, we felt we needed a scheme that would really make it fit for the future.

“We are hugely excited about the plans and are aiming to create a real community feel, which is why we have included a more social aspect than other care facilities.”

Mr Blackham said the recently opened Dell House home in Beccles - a multi-million pound investment - had given the company the confidence to take its next steps with the ambitious scheme.

The application goes on to explain that should the plans get approval, the new buildings would be built ahead of the demolition of the existing bungalow, allowing residents to remain where they are until their new home is built.

Mr Blackham added: “The real beauty of the site is that we will be able to keep our residents in their current home until their new one is ready and we are hoping it would be a comfortable transition for them.

“There will also be option for people to buy homes there and choose the level of care they wish to receive - it will be a real game changer for us.”

The application will be decided by South Norfolk Council in due course.

