Council’s customer service centre to close during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:27 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 04 November 2020

East Suffolk Councils customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft will close for face-to-face enquiries and visits. Picture: Google Images

A council is to close its customer services centre amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

In accordance with the latest Government restrictions, East Suffolk Council will close the Marina Customer Services Centre from Thursday, November 5,

A council spokesman said: “In accordance with the latest Government restrictions, East Suffolk Council’s Customer Service Centre at the Marina in Lowestoft will be closed for face to face enquiries and visits.

“In September, the Marina reopened exclusively for customers who were unable to use online or telephone services, and by appointment only.

“However, these appointments will not be available from Thursday, November 5.

“Instead, customers are asked to continue to use the council’s online services at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk

“For queries which cannot be resolved online, please contact our Customer Services team by emailing customerservices@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or by calling 03330 162 000.”

