Search

Advanced search

Daughter of Norfolk couple on cruise ship urges Florida mayor to help them get home

PUBLISHED: 16:23 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 30 March 2020

Norfolk couple Heather and David Haycox, who are stranded on the cruise ship Zaandam. Pic; Courtesy Samantha Haycox.

Norfolk couple Heather and David Haycox, who are stranded on the cruise ship Zaandam. Pic; Courtesy Samantha Haycox.

Samantha Haycox

The daughter of a Norfolk couple stranded on a cruise ship is hoping the Mayor of Florida will relent and allow the passengers to disembark there so they can get home.

The Zaandam cruise ship, carrying dozens of guests with flu-like symptoms, arrives to the bay of Panama City. Pic: AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)The Zaandam cruise ship, carrying dozens of guests with flu-like symptoms, arrives to the bay of Panama City. Pic: AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

David and Heather Haycox, from Brooke, had been on the cruise ship Zaandam, where more than a hundred fellow passengers had reported flu-like symptoms and four people had died.

The ship had been due to dock in Chile, but got turned away because of concerns over coronavirus and was then refused entry from Argentina, Peru, Ecuador and Panama.

The pair, both 62, have been transferred on to another boat - the Rotterdam.

There had been concerns that the two ships would not be permitted to pass through the Panama Canal.

The Haycox's cabin on the Zaandam. Pic: David Haycox.The Haycox's cabin on the Zaandam. Pic: David Haycox.

However, the two ships have now passed through the canal.

In a tweet on Monday, Holland America Line said: “Zaandam & Rotterdam exited the Panama Canal this morning (Monday, March 30).

“We appreciate the humanitarian compassion shown for our guests and crew by the government of Panama and Panama Maritime Authority.”

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, the company said: “We are still finalising the details for where and when our guests will disembark, and are asking for the same compassion and humanity to be extended for our arrival.

“The Zaandam cruise was originally scheduled to end in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 7.”

The company said the two ships will remain together for the rest of the journey, and guests on both ships will remain in their rooms until disembarkation.

Pressure is now being mounted on the Mayor of Fort Lauderdale to allow passengers to disembark there.

Embed:

The mayor had said he did not want it to dock near his city as planned, at least without extensive precautions, but further discussions are taking place.

Samantha Haycox said: “We’re trying to put pressure on the mayor now!

“My fiancé’s family are all from there so are trying to rally.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: “We are doing all we can to help British people on board the Zaandam cruise ship.

“Our staff are in close contact with the cruise operator and the authorities in the region to ensure British people can get home safely.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

‘Stay home and save lives’ - coastal MPs back police chief’s message

Norfolk's Costal MPs - James Wild, Duncan Baker and Brandon Lewis - have urged the public to respect the message of the county�s chief of police and called for people to �stay home, protect the NHS and save lives�. Picture: Denise Bradley/Daniel Hickey

Broads Authority calls for ‘urgent support’ after pausing hire boat tolls

The Broads Authority has asked the government to offer urgent financial support after it was forced to suspend hire boat tolls during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured, vessels on the River Bure. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24