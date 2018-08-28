Norfolk council warns of travel disruption caused by road and water works

A north Norfolk council has warned residents that their journeys could be disrupted while roadworks take place.

Cromer Town Council (CTC) asked people to allow extra time for travel on Runton Road from Monday, January 7 to Sunday, January 13.

There will be disruption on the A149 between Macdonald Road and Cabbell Road, with manual traffic control and temporary traffic lights in place while Anglian Water and Norfolk County Council works are carried out.

On Overstrand Road, between Mill Road and Ellenhill, temporary traffic lights will be in place between Tuesday, January 8 and Thursday, January 10 due to Anglian Water works.

And elsewhere in the town, roadworks are commencing or continuing on the A149 Norwich Road, Cliff Avenue and Lynewood Road.

These are not expected to cause significant disruption.

The warning was shared on the council's Facebook