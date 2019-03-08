Search

Council £23,500 dropped kerb project 'ahead of schedule'

PUBLISHED: 14:59 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 31 October 2019

The project, jointly funded by Norfolk County Council and Cromer Town Council will install a number of dropped kerbs in numerous locations across the town to provide greater accessibility for all pedestrians. Picture: Cromer Town Council

Archant

A £23,500 project to make a seaside town more accessible is "ahead of schedule" according to the council.

The dropped kerb project, jointly funded by Norfolk County Council and Cromer Town Council will install a number of dropped kerbs in numerous locations across the town to provide greater accessibility for all pedestrians.

Kerbs that have already been dropped include Henry Blogg Road, Compit Hills and Burnt Hills with Sandy Lane, Bernard Road and Howards Hill areas still to be completed.

A spokesperson from Cromer Town council said: "The project to retrofit pedestrian dropped kerbs on numerous roads in Cromer is progressing well, and ahead of schedule.

"Works will be progressing in a number of locations throughout the week"

On pictures of the completed kerbs posted by Cromer Town Council, some members of the public were praising the council.

Kathleen Lane said: "A big improvement" while Simon Lhonne said: "Excellent work"

