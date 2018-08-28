Calling the unsung heroes of Cromer for annual award scheme

Cromer Town Council offices at North Lodge Park. Picture: David Bale Archant

Nominations are being sought for the unsung heroes who have made a difference to the lives of people in Cromer in the last year.

The town council’s award scheme is now in its 21st year, and any person, group or organisation is eligible to be considered.

A town council spokesman said: “Every year one hears of work or a deed being done within our community which enhances the qualify of life in our town or of its inhabitants.

“Much of this work by its very nature goes largely without recognition and may not be fully appreciated by the community at large.”

The awards are presented by the mayor of Cromer at the annual town meeting.

contact the town council offices at North Lodge Park for a nomination form, which must be returned to the town clerk by noon on February 8. Copies of the nomination form are also available from www.cromer-tc.gov.uk