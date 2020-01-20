Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in Cromer. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in Cromer. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cromer Town Council has urged residents, parents on the school run and commuters to add extra time to their journeys this week due to UK Power Networks, electrical and council works.

Tim Adams, a North Norfolk District and Cromer town councillor and said: "We would advise allowing additional time for journeys on the routes.

"Most of the disruptive roadworks are actually utility works rather than road maintenance.

"Whilst there might be a need for this sort of maintenance any time of the year, much of the planned works occur between mid-January and April wherever possible to avoid the busier traffic in Spring, Summer and Autumn.

"However, more road maintenance works will occur as the winter continues."

There will be temporary lights on the A148 between Cromer train station and White Horse PH (including mini-roundabout) between January 20 and 23.

The lights are expected to enable separate utility works by Anglian Water and UK Power Networks.

Traffic lights will also be in position throughout the week for the continuation of Cadent gas works on the A149, Cromer Road, East Runton.

You may also want to watch:

Minor delays are expected due to Norfolk County Council surfacing repairs on the B1436 at Felbrigg.

Cromwell Road will have temporary traffic lights On Thursday, January 23, to enable reinstatement works following earlier utility works for private home.

There will be some disruption to pedestrian usage on Cromer high street near the Digital Phone Company and by junction with A149 Church Street due to Anglian Water works.

St Margarets Road will have a single day of disruption possible on January 23 due to BT pole replacement adjacent to Cambridge Street.

Some suspension of parking and disruption to normal pedestrian usage is expected outside Community Hall on Garden Street to enable earlier delayed gas works by Cadent between Friday 24 for several days.

Elsewhere, minor Norfolk County Council and Anglian Water works will occur on Brownshill, Cliff Avenue, Colne Place, Marrams Avenue, St Marys Road, Summerhouse Close and Westcliff Avenue.

Mr Adams said: "On A149 Runton and Cromer Road, gas works are set to continue until late March.

"Minor utility works this week on West Street and Cromwell Road will cause some delays.

"Further utility works will occur on the A149 Norwich Road in the vicinity of Hillside and Station Road during late February. "

"Delays will also be expected on the B1436 in Roughton on January 30 and April 21 due to Anglian Water works, the latter of which will likely result in a temporary closure to repair a fire hydrant."

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.