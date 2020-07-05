Search

Advanced search

Mayor encourages town to clap for NHS one last time

PUBLISHED: 08:53 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 05 July 2020

Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds. Photo: HUBBA ROBERTS

Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds. Photo: HUBBA ROBERTS

Hubba Roberts

The mayor of a seaside town is encouraging residents to applaud pandemic heroes to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

Cromer Town Council has arranged for the NHS Flag to be flown at North Lodge to commemorate the anniversary of the NHS.

You may also want to watch:

Richard Leeds, mayor of Cromer, is also encouraging people to applaud at 5pm on Sunday, July 5 to thank those who helped the county through the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Today on raising this flag to celebrate 72nd birthday of the NHS, it is with special thanks not only to the extraordinary deeds undertaken by the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff of our local hospitals, but also the local doctors and staff of our surgeries, the staff of the pharmacies in the area, the ambulance crews, backroom coordinators and the home care visitors and helpers.

“Also, a great call out to our Cromer Carers and befrienders who have started from nothing and have successfully maintained a great service to the whole area.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Could you have £10k in the attic? These 30 vinyl albums are worth a mint

John Naylor of Beatniks with a copy of Nirvana's Nevermind. It's not even 30 years old but still worth five or six times what you'd have paid for it in 1991 Picture: John Naylor

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

14 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases this month

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pubs reopen: Saturday night but not as you remember it

The Bell Hotel re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crashed into her house

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells were shaken after a car crashed into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday. Picture: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: German clubs eye £25m swoop for Godfrey but Newcastle also keen

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey takes the ball cleanly as he tackles Tariq Lamptey, with the Brighton defender's dive for a penalty waved away by the referee Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images