'Open access to pests' and 'dirty clothing' lead to fishmongers getting zero hygiene rating

J W H Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer was visited by a hygiene officer on December 5 when it was given the low rating.

A fishmongers in a north Norfolk coastal town has been given a zero rating in its recent food hygiene inspection.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer was visited by a hygiene officer on December 5 when it was given the low rating.

The establishment was told major improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling and the management of food safety.

Improvement was also deemed necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings.

The report said: "The premises were open to access by pests because there were gaps and holes in the external structure of the premises around the door frame.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

"The insectocuter required emptying as it was full of flies and the flooring in the walk-in freezer was rusty."

JWH Jonas was last inspected in May, when it was also given a zero rating.

Other concerns raised include stock not being properly covered or labelled, dirty clothes being worn while working and food not being protected from contamination.

The report said: "Aprons used by Mr Jonas were dirty and were being kept in a food room.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

"Clothing worn by food handlers was dirty with ingrained dirt, clothing worn by food handlers must clean. You agreed to dispose of these aprons.

"Your stock control system was not properly implemented because food was not appropriately date labelled.

"You must make sure that the exact date is marked on the product packaging."

The report also found that the business did not have adequate drainage facilities and the electrical system had not been tested.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

The report said: "Water continually covering the floor is preventing the floor from being kept clean and is introducing a contamination risk to the ice from the entry of bacteria via the pipework.

"The floor was dirty but this situation was not being helped by the water coming from the ice machine."

The report also showed that the plastic ice scoop had a dirty handle and was being kept in the machine.

JWH Jonas was approached for comment but did not respond.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

The establishment will be inspected again within six months.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.