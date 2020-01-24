Search

Advanced search

'Open access to pests' and 'dirty clothing' lead to fishmongers getting zero hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 15:06 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 24 January 2020

J W H Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer was visited by a hygiene officer on December 5 when it was given the low rating. Picture: Google Maps

J W H Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer was visited by a hygiene officer on December 5 when it was given the low rating. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A fishmongers in a north Norfolk coastal town has been given a zero rating in its recent food hygiene inspection.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer was visited by a hygiene officer on December 5 when it was given the low rating.

The establishment was told major improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling and the management of food safety.

Improvement was also deemed necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings.

The report said: "The premises were open to access by pests because there were gaps and holes in the external structure of the premises around the door frame.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

"The insectocuter required emptying as it was full of flies and the flooring in the walk-in freezer was rusty."

JWH Jonas was last inspected in May, when it was also given a zero rating.

Other concerns raised include stock not being properly covered or labelled, dirty clothes being worn while working and food not being protected from contamination.

The report said: "Aprons used by Mr Jonas were dirty and were being kept in a food room.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

"Clothing worn by food handlers was dirty with ingrained dirt, clothing worn by food handlers must clean. You agreed to dispose of these aprons.

"Your stock control system was not properly implemented because food was not appropriately date labelled.

"You must make sure that the exact date is marked on the product packaging."

The report also found that the business did not have adequate drainage facilities and the electrical system had not been tested.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

The report said: "Water continually covering the floor is preventing the floor from being kept clean and is introducing a contamination risk to the ice from the entry of bacteria via the pipework.

"The floor was dirty but this situation was not being helped by the water coming from the ice machine."

The report also showed that the plastic ice scoop had a dirty handle and was being kept in the machine.

JWH Jonas was approached for comment but did not respond.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

The establishment will be inspected again within six months.

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

You may also want to watch:

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

JWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilJWH Jonas on Chapel Street in Cromer has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

TEAM NEWS: Cantwell and Buendia target Premier League injury returns; McLean and Amadou doubts for Burnley

Daniel Farke provided a fitness update on Emi Buendia ahead of Norwich City's FA Cup fourth round trip to Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Burnley v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP - Fresh injury worries for Canaries

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

New drinks craze from Japan grips Norwich

The Gifted store in Norwich's Castle Quarter is now specialising in candy, sweets and drinks from Japan, the US and Australia including the sought after Ramune drinks with marbles in them which are an Instagram craze. Pic: Archant
Drive 24