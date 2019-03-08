Search

Dropped kerbs to be added as part of £23,500 council project

PUBLISHED: 09:20 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 09 October 2019

A £23,500 project to fit pedestrian dropped kerbs has started in Cromer. Picture: Cromer Town Council

Archant

A £23,500 project to fit pedestrian dropped kerbs has started in Cromer.

The project, jointly funded by Norfolk County Council and Cromer Town Council will install and number of dropped kerbs in numerous locations across the town to provide greater accessibility for all pedestrians.

One of the places getting the new dropped kerbs is Compit Hills.

A spokesperson from Cromer Town council said: "Thank you to a small number of residents who have helped us identity problem areas whilst this project was in development."

Other road works will also be taking place in the town this week including the removal and storage of the damaged Victorian postbox on the junction of Cabbell Road and Runton Road and footway repairs on Cliff Avenue outside the Cliftonville Hotel.

The Victorian postbox will be restored and put back on public display in Cromer.

Other works include minor utility works at Ashdown Court, Cliff Avenue, Hillside and Holt Road.

