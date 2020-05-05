Search

Advanced search

Anglia Square objectors urge critics to write to government and MPs

PUBLISHED: 09:18 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 05 May 2020

Plans for a 20-storey tower in Anglia Sqaure. Photo: Weston Homes

Plans for a 20-storey tower in Anglia Sqaure. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

One of the national organisations opposing the £271m revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square is urging objectors to press the government to block the controversial scheme.

SAVE Britain’s Heritage, which spoke out against the proposals at the public inquiry into the proposals in January and February, says those who do not want it to happen should make that clear to local government secretary Robert Jenrick.

The ultimate decision on whether the scheme goes ahead will rest in his hands, after he reads a recommendation he will be presented with by the Planning Inspectorate.

Inspector David Prentis is writing up his report into matters around the revamp, following a public inquiry – and it will be submitted to the government on or before June 17.

You may also want to watch:

But SAVE Britain’s Heritage, which has just published a report called Cathedral Cities Don’t Need Tower Blocks reiterating its opposition, is urging those against the scheme to write to the government and MPs asking for rejection.

Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage says: “This report highlights the key issues at stake over the rebuilding this significant and highly sensitive site in the medieval city. From the 20-storey tower and public subsidy, to enlightened alternative proposals, this report shows why Norwich deserves a better quality, less damaging development than the one currently on offer.”

Plans for the shopping centre, lodged by Columbia Threadneedle and Weston Homes, had been approved by Norwich City Council in 2018.

The plans include more than 1,200 new homes, including in the tower, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops.

But the public inquiry was triggered by a request by national heritage body Historic England, which objected to the massing and height of the revamp and its impact on the historic city skyscape, including Norwich Cathedral.

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAnglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

While council officers conceded harm would be done, they said it was outweighed by social and economic benefits.

At the planning inquiry, the developers said “never has the prize of much needed regeneration and redevelopment of this hugely important site been closer at hand”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Tributes paid to cafe owner who was ‘at his happiest helping people’

Keith Thomson, who ran Jester's Cafe in Bungay for more than 10 years. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Thomson family

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victim had to have part of bowel removed after he and his mum were stabbed

Keith Brown. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24