Search

Advanced search

Norfolk MP under fire for holiday cruise during suspension of Parliament

PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 26 September 2019

Broadland Norfolk Conservative MP Keith Simpson Photo: Uk Parliment

Broadland Norfolk Conservative MP Keith Simpson Photo: Uk Parliment

Uk Parliment

A Norfolk MP's decision to go on a cruise off the coast of Canada and Alaska - which coincided with the suspension of Parliament - has come in for criticism.

Broadland Conservative MP Keith Simpson headed off on his holiday shortly after Parliament was prorogued at the end of Monday, September 9, although it is not clear when he had booked the trip.

But the Supreme Court's judgment that prime minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in advising the Queen to suspend Parliament meant MPs returned to the House of Commons this week.

However, Mr Simpson is not due back in England until Saturday, October 5.

Mr Simpson, who announced he would not be seeking re-election in the next general election after more than 20 years as a Norfolk MP, tweeted on Tuesday: "Oh dear, oh dear, the Supreme Court has rained on the PM's parade. I am on holiday off the coast of Alaska and not back until October 5. What a series of cock ups by Bojo! #absentwithoutleave."

And earlier today he added that Boris Johnson, of whom Mr Simpson previously said he is "not a great fan", had "knowingly ramped up the rhetoric at the despatch box and is desperate to have an early election.

You may also want to watch:

"What he fails to realise is that the opposition parties have him by the short and curlies and will hold him there up to his deadline of October 31."

But Mr Simpson's travels drew criticism on social media.

Julian Rickards, from Norwich, tweeted: "Closing parliament was not meant to be another holiday for MPs. There was still work to be done. Presumably we are still paying you?"

Brexit Party supporter Don Pearson, from Norwich, posted: "Good job you are jumping before you are pushed."

And Steve Brown, from Norfolk, said: "So you have six weeks off in the summer, then book a holiday during the conference season which you obviously had no intention of attending. Thank god you are standing down."

Mr Simpson, who has been contacted for comment, has served as MP for Broadland since the 2010 general election, having previously been MP for Mid Norfolk from 1997 to 2010.

He had a majority of 15,816 at the 2017 general election.

Last month, he voted against the government for the first time in his career.

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘Serious failings’ found at private school months before it suddenly closed

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk set for election shake-up - but number of county councillors will not be cut

A map of the current Norfolk electoral boundaries. Pic: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

Beccles author shortlisted for £20k prize and Amazon Prime series

Author Ian W Sainsbury who is up for the Kindle Storyteller Award with his novel The Picture On The Fridge, at his home in Beccles, Suffolk. PHOTO: Paul Davey/SWNS

Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

New homes planned for ‘vacant disused land’

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists