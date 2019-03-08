Norfolk MP under fire for holiday cruise during suspension of Parliament

Broadland Norfolk Conservative MP Keith Simpson Photo: Uk Parliment Uk Parliment

A Norfolk MP's decision to go on a cruise off the coast of Canada and Alaska - which coincided with the suspension of Parliament - has come in for criticism.

Broadland Conservative MP Keith Simpson headed off on his holiday shortly after Parliament was prorogued at the end of Monday, September 9, although it is not clear when he had booked the trip.

But the Supreme Court's judgment that prime minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in advising the Queen to suspend Parliament meant MPs returned to the House of Commons this week.

However, Mr Simpson is not due back in England until Saturday, October 5.

Mr Simpson, who announced he would not be seeking re-election in the next general election after more than 20 years as a Norfolk MP, tweeted on Tuesday: "Oh dear, oh dear, the Supreme Court has rained on the PM's parade. I am on holiday off the coast of Alaska and not back until October 5. What a series of cock ups by Bojo! #absentwithoutleave."

And earlier today he added that Boris Johnson, of whom Mr Simpson previously said he is "not a great fan", had "knowingly ramped up the rhetoric at the despatch box and is desperate to have an early election.

"What he fails to realise is that the opposition parties have him by the short and curlies and will hold him there up to his deadline of October 31."

But Mr Simpson's travels drew criticism on social media.

Julian Rickards, from Norwich, tweeted: "Closing parliament was not meant to be another holiday for MPs. There was still work to be done. Presumably we are still paying you?"

Brexit Party supporter Don Pearson, from Norwich, posted: "Good job you are jumping before you are pushed."

And Steve Brown, from Norfolk, said: "So you have six weeks off in the summer, then book a holiday during the conference season which you obviously had no intention of attending. Thank god you are standing down."

Mr Simpson, who has been contacted for comment, has served as MP for Broadland since the 2010 general election, having previously been MP for Mid Norfolk from 1997 to 2010.

He had a majority of 15,816 at the 2017 general election.

Last month, he voted against the government for the first time in his career.