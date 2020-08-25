Developer’s bid to build homes in Broads village set for approval

Bungalows are planned on a slice of land in Low Road as part of a development already approved north of Repps Road. The total number of homes will be 80 Picture: Google Maps Archant

A developer’s plans for dozens of new homes in a Norfolk village are to be discussed by a council’s planning committee next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cripps Developments submitted the application to build 32 homes south of Low Road, in Martham, to Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC).

And now the plans, which are opposed by the parish council, will be discussed by the council’s planning committee at a meeting held on Wednesday, August 19.

The application for full planning permission is in conjunction with outline permission and current reserved matters applications for the site immediately to the east, which it would be accessed via.

READ MORE: Bid for dozens of new homes in Broads village approved amid concerns

Cripps is hoping to build three two-bed bungalows and 21 three-bed single-storey homes, as well as eight one-and-two-bed bungalows which would be categorised as affordable homes.

However, Martham Parish Council has objected to the plans, citing the lack of a roundabout and fears over risks from traffic.

You may also want to watch:

In a letter to GYBC, clerk Stacey Kent wrote: “There are concerns over the rapid increase in the number of houses and lack of suitable traffic management within the village. Specifically, the lack of a roundabout was raised and it was agreed to notify GYBC with a request for more traffic calming measures.”

While a report published ahead of the planning committee meeting outlined a number of objections from neighbours.

READ MORE: Plans for 47 sustainable homes in village granted green light from council

Residents said the plans were unsuitable because the village was “overdeveloped village”, the roads were “inadequate, with queues at the A149” and warned “we will lose our view over open peaceful countryside”.

Others claimed there was “no need for building here” as there were “empty properties in the borough which could be renovated and re-used at a lower cost” and highlighted the flood risk, and impact on privacy, wildlife, property value, and said: “The local roads, schools, doctors cannot cope with the pressures.”

But the county council’s highways team said they had no objections, as vision and access footways were “sufficient”.

And planning officers have recommended the application be approved, subject to mitigation impacts on wildlife sites and contributions towards the library and fire hydrants.

GYBC has also said the developer must agree to flood, highway and land contamination conditions.

READ MORE: Bid to build 46 homes in village recommended for approval