Search

Advanced search

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

PUBLISHED: 10:43 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 02 March 2020

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

A parish council is developing a recreation and leisure plan to help a village on the outskirts of Norwich cope with an expected influx of new residents.

Cringleford Parish Council meetings usually take place at the Willow Centre. Picture: Bill SmithCringleford Parish Council meetings usually take place at the Willow Centre. Picture: Bill Smith

Cringleford is "set to double in population" over the next 10 years due to a number of housing developments in the area.

More than 1,000 new homes are currently under construction in and around the village, with large-scale developments at Newfound Farm and Round House Way already under way.

In total, around 1,700 new homes are expected in the next decade.

To prepare, Cringleford Parish Council will be consulting current residents on a recreation and leisure plan for the village, in order to make sure that newly-created green space will be used to the benefit of the community.

New football pitches are part of the proposed recreation plan for Cringleford. Picture: Sonya DuncanNew football pitches are part of the proposed recreation plan for Cringleford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

Council clerk Sonya Blythe said: "Over the next 10 years, the village of Cringleford is set to double in population with 1,700 more houses planned under the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Already, 1,300 are under way on developments by Barratt David Wilson Homes, Kier Living and Big Sky.

"As part of these developments, a swathe of green space will be released for the use of the community alongside significant funds from the community infrastructure levy (CIL).

"Because of this, the parish council have started developing a recreation and leisure plan for the village, interacting with sports and community groups and South Norfolk Council, as well as the developers."

Parishioners will be able to have their say on the plans - which include new football pitches, a sports hall, a multi-use games area, play areas and allotments, among other things - when consultation opens in the spring.

To help pay for the plan, a six-figure sum has been ringfenced, including £198,269 of CIL money received in Autumn 2019, along with more expected to come in 2020/21 and £399,920.45 in commuted Section 106 funds from developers at Round House Park.

Chairman of the council's financial advisory group Malcolm Blackie said: "The council is visiting other parish councils to see how they have used their CIL funds, so we are able to adopt best practice and to avoid duplicating errors.

"We have just established a separate group within the council to plan the use of CIL funds and to make the reporting and monitoring of this central to parish council business."

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner, who bought their own home in North Walsham after making changes to their way of life. North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He said yes!’ Cinema trip leads to big screen proposal

Aneliese Rix proposed to boyfriend Matt Philpott on Leap Day at Palace Cinema in Gorleston. Picture: The Rix family

‘It ruins the feel of the village’ - Outrage over housing proposals

A group of people from Lingwood are protesting against an application as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner, who bought their own home in North Walsham after making changes to their way of life. North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He said yes!’ Cinema trip leads to big screen proposal

Aneliese Rix proposed to boyfriend Matt Philpott on Leap Day at Palace Cinema in Gorleston. Picture: The Rix family

‘It ruins the feel of the village’ - Outrage over housing proposals

A group of people from Lingwood are protesting against an application as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Paddy Davitt: Is relegation a disaster for City? Ask a Bury fan

Daniel Farke brought Premier League football to Norwich City. But staying there this season is not the end goal in his bid to bring longer lasting success to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mourinho moans about Spurs being ‘too nice’ ahead of FA Cup clash with Canaries

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the Premier League match against Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Council refuses to grant taxi licence in meeting held behind closed doors

A Norfolk council has refused to issue a taxi licence in light of an applicants previous convictions. Photo: Archant
Drive 24