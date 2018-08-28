Split decision places question mark over affordable housing plans in Norfolk village

A previous Bovis Homes site at Cringleford. Picture: D Faulkner Archant

Affordable housing arrangements around two planning applications in the same village have been left up in the air, after one of the proposals was rejected.

South Norfolk councillor Murray Gray. Photo - Denise Bradley South Norfolk councillor Murray Gray. Photo - Denise Bradley

Developers Bovis Homes had applied to build 53 homes in Cringleford, split across two separate sites in the village.

And while the two applications were submitted individually, the home builder had proposed its affordable housing contribution be determined taking both into account.

However, at a meeting of South Norfolk Council’s planning committee, only one of the two applications was approved by members.

An application to build 18 homes on land off Dragonfly Lane was given approval, however, plans for 35 homes off Colney Lane were refused.

Bovis had proposed 18 affordable houses be split across the two sites - 16 of which were included in the Dragonfly Lane plans.

However, with the Colney Lane plans refused, it remains to be seen what will happen with either application.

A Bovis spokesman said: “We are obviously disappointed that our application has been rejected by the planning committee.

“We will await further detail on the refusal before deciding on a future course of action.

“As with any of our applications to build much-needed homes, the benefit we can bring to the existing community remains a key priority.”

Vic Thomson, chairman of the planning committee, said the developer now faces either deciding whether the Dragonfly Lane plans are viable independently, or whether to hold fire until a solution can be found with the Colney Lane plan.

Ahead of deciding the Colney Lane application, members heard concerns from a family living nearby that a number of proposed homes would overlook their house and garden.

The scheme was revived from a previously expired outline application, the masterplan of which proposed building bungalows and chalets on the land.

However, this proposal called for the development to instead be made of houses - which did not sit kindly with committee members.

Murray Gray, one of the committee members, said: “I do not think what is proposed is in keeping with the overall character of Colney Lane, therefore I cannot support it.”

The application was refused due to members feeling it was too high density, not in keeping with the area and that it would impact upon neighbours.