More than 60 new homes to be built in village near Norwich as council gives green light

A map showing where dozens of new homes are to be built in Cringleford. Picture: Google Google

The first phase of a housing scheme near Norwich has been given the green light by councillors and will deliver 67 new homes.

The homes, off Newmarket Road in Cringleford, are part of a Big Sky Developments housing scheme, an arm's length company of South Norfolk Council itself.

Despite this, though, the original outline application was refused by the council's planning committee, only for the decision to be overturned by a planning inspector.

The developers are preparing nine separate applications for the fine details of the scheme, with the first of these going to committee on Wednesday.

This phase consists of 67 homes to be built on land off Newmarket Road, with two access points to the estate leading to concerns that Cantley Lane would be used as a rat-run.

However, South Norfolk's planning committee unanimously voted to support the scheme, following their officer's recommendation to approve it.

Given the council's association with Big Sky Developments, all eight of the applications to follow will be also required to be considered by committee, rather than at officer level.