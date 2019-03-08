Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Crematorium and memory garden could be built in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 March 2019

A site in Weeting has been earmarket for a new crematorium. Picture: Google

A site in Weeting has been earmarket for a new crematorium. Picture: Google

Google

One of the country’s largest funeral directors wants to build a new crematorium on farmland in a Norfolk village.

Map showing where a new crematorium could be built in Weeting. Picture: GoogleMap showing where a new crematorium could be built in Weeting. Picture: Google

Dignity UK has set its sights on a four-acre site in Weeting, near Brandon, for a new crematorium, complete with a memory garden and enough parking for more than 100 vehicles.

The company, which also runs St Faith’s Crematorium near Norwich, has submitted a full planning application for the site on Brandon Road to Breckland Council, a site the council itself identified as possible location.

The design and access statement for the project states it would create a range of new jobs, including opportunities for a site manager, a gardener and a grave digger, with further employment arising in the third year of operation.

However, the application has already received some objection from neighbours to the site, who have questioned the need for it.

Lynn Kingsnorth, of Castle Close, said the proposed site was too near the school and village centre.

Matthew Reeve, of Angerstein Close, added: “We have a crematorium at Bury St Edmunds. This has been extended recently and more importantly is well away from residential dwellings and schools.”

Ben Shipp, of Cromwell Road, added: “The traffic is bad enough as things are and this will only increase [it].”

A planning statement submitted with the proposals said that Dignity UK had looked at five other potential sites for a crematorium north of Thetford before agreeing to purchase this site.

It says: “The proposed crematorium will have a range of additional facilities that are not always available at older-style crematoria elsewhere, including a family room, audio and visual services and a range of memorial options.”

The statement adds that the site would feature a larger-than-average cremator and space to seat 100 people in its chapel.

The plans were originally drafted last year, but following a public consultation in September a number of tweaks were made to the plans. These include widening Peppers High Hill Road, close to the site.

The application will be decided by Breckland Council.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Woman, 54, charged with murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

‘I am absolutely disgusted’ - Mother’s anger as vandals scrawl homophobic graffiti on play area

Sammy Bond was at the Beccles common park with her four-year-old daughter, Neave (pictured) when she noticed vandalism. Picture: Contributed by Sammy Bond

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Student newspaper score eight nominations for prestigious national awards

Concrete gained eight nominations for the SPANC19 awards. Picture: Megan Baynes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists