Crash blackspot to be made safer thanks to new £1.2m roundabout

PUBLISHED: 13:31 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 11 January 2019

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

A crash blackspot could be made safer thanks to a new £1.2m roundabout, after it was picked to benefit from a share of £20m being pumped into Norfolk’s roads.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMartin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council has identified the junction of the B1146 near Fakenham, where it meets Hempton Road, as in need of improvement.

Over the six years, there were five crashes at the junction, and 10 casualties, and officers say a roundabout will improve safety.

The new roundabout will be designed in 2019/20 and built in 2020/21 after feasibility studies on nine junctions concluded it was the most achievable project.

The county council and North Norfolk District Council are, however, planning a joint proposal for more money which could pay for another new roundabout in the county.

They are to ask the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership for funding towards a roundabout at the junction of the A148 and A1082 Holway Road in Upper Sheringham.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “We’re constantly looking at how we can bring improvements to Norfolk’s vital infrastructure in the most effective and efficient way possible.

“We want to make sure that Norfolk stays a great place to live, work, visit and do business.”

The money comes from a £20m pot the Conservatives pledged for roads in 2017. However, £12m of that was swallowed up by the cost of the Northern Distributor Road.

The remaining £8m is going to various projects, including a £2m pot split between the council’s 84 members to use as they chose on local projects. Money also went on special studies for market towns.

It left £2.8m for junction improvements, with the Hempton changes joining two schemes in Diss. Those schemes will see improvements at the A1066 Victoria Road junction with Vinces Road and to the Station Link Road.

A further £200,000 is being invested in public rights of way. In 2019/20, just under £120,000 is due to be spent on those rights of way, including surfacing and repairs to footbridges.

Members of the county council’s environment, development and transport committee will be asked to recommend the latest proposals go forward to full council.

