Search

Advanced search

Lockdown should spur us to treasure Norfolk’s green spaces, campaigners say

07 May, 2020 - 06:00
More should be done to ensure green spaces are protected once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, say campaigners. Pic: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

More should be done to ensure green spaces are protected once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, say campaigners. Pic: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

Archant

Coronavirus lockdown has led to a surge in appreciation for green spaces, prompting campaigners to press for more protection for Norfolk’s once the pandemic ends.

Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk. Pic: CPRE Norfolk.Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk. Pic: CPRE Norfolk.

A new survey showed nearly two-thirds of people feel protecting green spaces should be a higher priority for the government when lockdown ends.

The poll was commissioned by the Campaign to Protect Rural England, which has a branch in Norfolk, and the National Federation of Women’s Institutes.

While the coronavirus restrictions have limited where people can go, green spaces are being used by people for exercise.

And the survey showed 53pc of people said they appreciated local green spaces more, since social distancing measures came in.

It comes after recent consultation on the latest Greater Norwich Local Plan - a blueprint for where thousands of homes will be built in the next two decades.

You may also want to watch:

Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council and South Norfolk Council are working together with Norfolk County Council to prepare that plan.

And campaigners from CPRE Norfolk hope the importance of green spaces will be reflected in that blueprint, due to be submitted to the government next year.

Michael Rayner, Planning Campaigns Consultant for CPRE Norfolk, said: “The need for all of us to be able to connect to one another and to local green spaces is clear, with our countryside next door being a vital asset to be valued.

“We hope that securing this will become part of the ‘new normal’ as the country moves forwards in the coming months, and that the Greater Norwich Local Plan will take every opportunity to improve this connectivity.”

Lynne Stubbings, chair of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes, said: “So many of us have discovered pockets of green right on our doorsteps – a chance to get out in the fresh air, exercise, and support our mental wellbeing, which has been an oasis in difficult times.

“Yet too many of these places are threatened - by pollution, litter or the impacts of climate change. As we look to rebuild after the crisis, we must make sure that we continue to cherish our communities and this new sense of connectedness – both to each other and to our local environment.”

MORE: Beauty spot closed to public once a week so children can exercise

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in centre of market town following incident

East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia One in the centre of Reepham. Picture: Submitted

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some of Norfolk’s tips to reopen under social distancing, says council

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is one of the tips set to reopen from next week. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Restaurant owners slam Just Eat after being taken offline

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane was blocked on Just Eat. Picture: The Copper Kettle Cafe

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital coronavirus death toll passes 300 following eight new fatalities

Scientists believe understanding the R value of coronavirus could be key to eliminating its spread. Picture: PA Wire

‘The waiting is the worst part’ - Norwich City striker

Norwich City striker Adam Idah - looking forward to a return to action Picture: PA

Lockdown should spur us to treasure Norfolk’s green spaces, campaigners say

More should be done to ensure green spaces are protected once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, say campaigners. Pic: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

Mark’s sowing the seeds of success at North Walsham’s Scottow home

North Walsham's award-winning Mark Webster Picture: Richard Polley

Some of Norfolk’s tips to reopen under social distancing, says council

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is one of the tips set to reopen from next week. PHOTO: Sophie Smith
Drive 24