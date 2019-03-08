Figures reveal where more than 12,000 homes could be built without touching county’s beauty spots

The Carrow Works site is an example of brownfield land which could be used for housing Picture: ANDREW STONE Archant

More than 12,000 homes could be built across the county without the need to eat into the beauty spots that make Norfolk what is it today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Hook, chairman of CPRE Norfolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe David Hook, chairman of CPRE Norfolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

This is the view of the Campaign for Protection of Rural England (CPRE), as it highlights just how many sites are available for development.

In a nationwide project, the CPRE has collated figures from councils across the country revealing just how many derelict sites are ripe for the picking for housing developers.

Across Norfolk, more than 400 hectares of brownfield sites are up for grabs, with the capability of holding some 12,555 homes.

The CPRE has pulled together the figures in the hope of illustrating the councils that there is no need to make use of the countryside to fulfil home-building quotas - with so many sites available for development.

However, according to the figures, certain parts of the county have far more barren land to make use of than others.

In the Norwich City Council area, 94 brown field sites are currently available for development - including high profile sites such as Anglia Square.

However, North Norfolk District Council’s register lists just nine sites across its area.

David Hook, chairman of CPRE Norfolk, said: “On a national scale we obviously prefer a brownfield first approach. We feel there is a sufficient supply to fill most housing requirements.

“There aren’t quite as many in Norfolk as other parts of the country, such as the Midlands where there are lots of old industrial sites.

“However, there are still some significant opportunities coming up such as the Colman’s and May Gurney sites which have the potential to provide major housing developments close to Norwich.”

The figures suggest the following number of homes could be build on brownfield sites across the county: Breckland - 1,099; Broadland - 1,748; Great Yarmouth - 907; West Norfolk - 2,085; North Norfolk - 131; Norwich - 6,102; South Norfolk - 480.

However, even if all of the potential sites were taken advantage of it would see the county struggle to hit home-building targets, with tens of thousands of homes needed over the coming years.

Regional breakdown

The figures collated by the CPRE show the following:

Breckland: 25 sites (36 hectares) with the potential for 1,099 homes

Broadland: 21 sites (103 hectares) with the potential for 1,748 homes

Great Yarmouth: 38 sites (53 hectares) with the potential for 907 homes

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 51 sites (87 hectares) with the potential for 2,085 homes

North Norfolk: Nine sites (four hectares) with the potential for 131 homes

Norwich: 94 sites (103 hectares) with the potential for 6,102 homes

South Norfolk: 24 sites (23 hectares) with the potential for 480 homes

Total: 262 sites (409 hectares) with the potential for 12,555 homes