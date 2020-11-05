Search

Advanced search

Covid cases at Cranswick Country Foods up to 256

PUBLISHED: 16:44 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 05 November 2020

The Cranswick factory in Watton. Picture: ARCHANT

The Cranswick factory in Watton. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The number of workers who have tested positive for coronavirus after an outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton has risen to 256 - but public health bosses are not expecting the numbers to significantly increase further.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilDr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The outbreak was centred on the factory’s butchery, which was where the bulk of those who had tested positive worked and who had been self-isolating since Friday last week.

Norfolk County Council has carried out further tests on other parts of the business.

The council said there had not been any positive tests from staff working in the abattoir, which has remained operational, but some working in retail and support functions had tested positive.

In total, of 1,077 tests, there were 256 positive tests, including the initial ones in the butchery, and 758 negative test results.

Dr Louise Smith, public health director for Norfolk County Council, said: “The company has been asked to ensure that staff who have tested positive, including in the retail section, have been asked to self-isolate and to undertake contact tracing risk assessments with those staff to identify close contacts, both work-related and household.

“We understand that work has been done and that those individuals, plus close contacts are self-isolating.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re not anticipating the numbers for Cranswick will rise significantly further, because the ongoing work we are doing with the factory now are to mop up loose ends.” She said there were about 60 workers whose results were still to be confirmed, for instance, if swabbing failed and re-testing was needed.

The first positive cases in the butchery department were confirmed on October 15 and testing was brought in five days later, with the number of positive cases up to 248 as of last Friday.

Mobile stations were put in place in Watton for the town’s population to obtain Covid-19 tests after the outbreak.

Norfolk County Council had also been dealing with positive cases at Snack Creations in Great Yarmouth, part of the Pasta Foods group.

Dr Smith said there had been 25 positive test results in one specific area there, as of November 4.

She said: “We were very impressed with the interventions Pasta Foods and Snack Creations had already taken. They have done the contact tracing, asked people to isolate and ensured testing of those cohorts of staff.

“Parts of the factory were closed and deep cleaned and they are now operating with a skeleton staff.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Emergency services called and people evacuated from homes in Dereham

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Woman pulled from river by three men after trying to save dog

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lockdown rules limit Norwich Cathedral worship to private prayers

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral where services have been replaced by individual prayer and reflection during lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith