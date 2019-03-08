Poll

'The dead won't mind' - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

Cromer's restored war memoral. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer's War Memorial have been called 'disrespectful' and 'ignorant' after the image sparked outrage online.

The photo of the elderly pair, which showed them on the bottom tier of the memorial, was shared online on Tuesday and received hundreds of comments.

The controversy comes just four months after a man was photographed sitting on the top tier of the memorial during Cromer's Vintage 1960s Festival and has renewed calls for the memorial to be fenced off.

Bridgette Dowsing, who posted the picture, said: "Despite asking them not to sit on the War Memorial and pointing out the sign, she did get up to read it.

"She said 'the dead won't mind'. They continued eating even though there were seats elsewhere."

Sign stating not to leave litter or climb on the memorial Picture: DAVID PRITCHARD Sign stating not to leave litter or climb on the memorial Picture: DAVID PRITCHARD

There is a sign at the base of the memorial asking people not to climb onto the structure.

Nicky Nobbs said: "It saddens me when people say the young are disrespectful.

Some are, some aren't, it's the same in all generations. People don't just start being respectful as they grow older."

A man was photographed seated on the town’s war memorial during the Cromer Vintage 1960s Festival on Saturday, March 30. Photo: FIONA CRASKE A man was photographed seated on the town’s war memorial during the Cromer Vintage 1960s Festival on Saturday, March 30. Photo: FIONA CRASKE

Some people did not understand why the pair were being called disrespectful, Clair Hurd said: "They aren't damaging it, I'm not sure they can be classed as disrespectful.

"If they were spray painting it or defacing it in some way then yes, it's disrespectful but I don't think sitting quietly to have a bite to eat is that bad."

While Raymond Grisby said: "If I had died defending our freedom, I would be delighted that people enjoy that hard won freedom, If they showed respect and enjoyed their experience, bravo."

