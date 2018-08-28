Search

Minute’s silence for climate change descends into farce at County Hall

PUBLISHED: 11:13 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 18 January 2019

Campaigners sport banners after

Campaigners sport banners after "receiving no response" to questions. Photo: Mark Crutchley

Mark Crutchley

An attempt by campaigners to hold a minute’s silence for victims of climate change at a council meeting came undone - when councillors ignored their request and continued the meeting.

Activists had asked a number of questions about the proposed Western Link, which would connect the NDR to the A47, at a Norfolk County Council meeting.

Following those questions, former Green county councillor Andrew Boswell requested that all in the room stand for the minute’s silence to remember victims of climate change.

Many in the packed public gallery stood up, but Conservative committee chairman Martin Wilby continued the meeting, with scheduled questions to the committee from county councillors continuing.

The disappointed campaigners then left the County Hall meeting.

It was in contrast to recent meetings at Norwich City Council.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion group have twice been able to stage silences at City Hall meetings.

Protestors from the group last year staged a sit-in protest at a county council event at The Forum in Norwich which was part of the Western Link consultation.

The consultation over the options for the road ends at midnight today.

