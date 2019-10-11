Search

Eco-minded county councillor is shortlisted for national award

11 October, 2019 - 00:01
Independent Norfolk county councillor Sandra Squire. Pic: Norfolk Independent Group.

Independent Norfolk county councillor Sandra Squire. Pic: Norfolk Independent Group.

Norfolk Independent Group

A seafaring county councillor who was horrified by the amount of plastic she saw while racing across the Atlantic has been shortlisted for a national award.

Sandra Squire sailing across the North Atlantic Ocean Picture: Courtesy of Sandra SquireSandra Squire sailing across the North Atlantic Ocean Picture: Courtesy of Sandra Squire

Sandra Squire, who is an independent Norfolk county councillor for Marshland North, is among the nominees for the 2019 Cllr Achievement Awards.

Ms Squire, who leads the independent group at County Hall and is also a West Norfolk Council councillor, has been shortlisted for the category of environment and sustainability pioneer.

In 2018, she took part in the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race as a member of Team Great Britain.

The amount of plastic which she saw during that voyage inspired her to campaign to stop the use of single use plastics at County Hall and to end mass balloon and lantern releases from council land.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Westminster on Tuesday, November 5.

