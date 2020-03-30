Coronavirus: Will my rubbish bins still be collected during outbreak?

People in Norwich are being urged to put their bins out for collection earlier than normal. Pic: Norwich City Council. Norwich City Council

Councils have reassured people that they are continuing to collect and empty rubbish bins during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While some green waste collections in Norfolk and Suffolk have been suspended, other bin collections are continuing.

However, some of the region’s councils have made slight changes.

Some councils are staggering when their bin collectors go out, to minimise contact between crews at depots.

And that means some people’s bins are being emptied at different times to normal.

In Norwich, the city council has asked people to have their bins out by 6am rather than the usual 7am on collection day, to give crews more flexibility to complete their rounds.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: “We are encouraging people to take their bins out the night before collection to be sure that they don’t miss crews if they’re earlier than normal.”

And councils are urging people to follow guidance to keep those collecting rubbish safe.

People who suspect they have coronavirus should put personal waste, such as used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths, inside secure, disposable rubbish bags.

These bags should be placed into another bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

People should put them aside for at least 72 hours before placing them in their usual external household waste bins.

Other household waste can be disposed of as normal.

People are also being asking people to clean the handles of bins with disinfectant, where possible, before and after putting them out for collection.

People reminded to wash their hands after handling their wheeled bin.

Nick Baker, vice-chairman of the Norfolk Resilience Forum, had previously warned there could be disruption to bin collections, if staff become unwell.

If that is the case, then garden waste collections would stop first, then collection of recycling, but all efforts would be made to keep collecting general waste.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, West Norfolk Council and East Suffolk Council have suspended garden waste collections.

Norwich City Council has stopped new sign ups, but is still collecting garden waste from existing customers.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.