Coronavirus means councillors urged to stay away from meeting ‘on health grounds’

PUBLISHED: 17:12 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 16 March 2020

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Archant

Councillors are being urged to stay away from a Norfolk County Council meeting “on health grounds” - because it is too late to officially cancel the meeting.

Norfolk County Council’s scrutiny committee - which looks at decisions the council has made - is due to meet at County Hall at 10am on Tuesday.

However, in light of the emerging situation with coronavirus, Labour committee chairman Steve Morphew decided it would be pertinent to cancel it.

But the rules around cancelling council meetings means they must be called off within a certain time - and that did not happen.

So, Mr Morphew, Conservative vice-chairman Alison Thomas and Liberal Democrat group leader Ed Maxfield have asked members of the committee to not turn up “on health grounds”.

That will render the meeting inquorate - because not enough councillors are present - and it will not take place.

