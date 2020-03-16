Coronavirus means councillors urged to stay away from meeting ‘on health grounds’

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry. Archant

Councillors are being urged to stay away from a Norfolk County Council meeting “on health grounds” - because it is too late to officially cancel the meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council’s scrutiny committee - which looks at decisions the council has made - is due to meet at County Hall at 10am on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

However, in light of the emerging situation with coronavirus, Labour committee chairman Steve Morphew decided it would be pertinent to cancel it.

But the rules around cancelling council meetings means they must be called off within a certain time - and that did not happen.

So, Mr Morphew, Conservative vice-chairman Alison Thomas and Liberal Democrat group leader Ed Maxfield have asked members of the committee to not turn up “on health grounds”.

That will render the meeting inquorate - because not enough councillors are present - and it will not take place.