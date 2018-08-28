Search

Councillors approve Breckland local plan changes ‘with a heavy heart’

PUBLISHED: 15:33 07 December 2018

Cllr Bill Borrett said he was disappointed in the changes. Photo: Norfolk Conservatives.

A Norfolk council voted unanimously to accept changes to its draft local plan which removed restrictions on development in the district’s rural areas, despite reluctance from ‘heavy hearted’ councillors.

Councillor Gordon Bambridge. Photo: Breckland Council

At a meeting of Breckland Council held on Thursday, December 6, Cllr Gordon Bambridge presented the planning inspector’s changes to the draft Breckland Local Plan, which included removal of the limits of five and three dwellings on developments in the most rural settlements.

He advised adopting the changes, and said the number of modifications was in line with other local authorities.

Cllr Bill Borrett said he was disappointed in the changes.

He said: “There is a good chance the inspector can undo this terrible mistake.

“We have to pass this plan - I do so with a heavy heart.”

Cllr Adrian Joel asked: “Does the inspector understand we do [things] differently in Norfolk?”

The council accepted all the changes, with no one opposed.

