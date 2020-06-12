Search

Advanced search

Poll

Councillor wants Nelson ward renamed after ‘truly great Norwich person’

PUBLISHED: 17:49 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 12 June 2020

The Lord Nelson statue, in Cathedral Close, Norwich. Photo: Talking Statues

The Lord Nelson statue, in Cathedral Close, Norwich. Photo: Talking Statues

Talking Statues

A county councillor has called for Nelson ward to be renamed to “honour one of the truly great people in Norwich”.

Jess Barnard, county councillor for the ward, which is named after naval hero Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson, has suggested the ward be renamed in the wake of calls to take down statues celebrating colonialism and the slave trade.

Labour councillor Ms Barnard said her division was: “named after Horatio Nelson, a man who opposed the abolition of slavery.

“Renaming our ward to honour one of the truly great people of Norwich is long overdue.”

But supporters of Nelson say a 1805 letter he wrote opposing the abolition of slavery has been taken “somewhat out of context”.

Labour county councillor for Nelson ward Jess Barnard. Picture: Danielle BoodenLabour county councillor for Nelson ward Jess Barnard. Picture: Danielle Booden

READ MORE: Should Black Boys pub change its name?

After the removal of the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, activists listed around 60 UK monuments which they say should be taken down as they “celebrate slavery and racism”.

And Ms Barnard said her call to rename the ward was about “recognising a lot of historical figures we glorify built off of the pain and suffering they caused”.

She said: “There is a backlash from people who feel its writing out history. It’s remembering what we want to move forwards with.

"Where is my polling station" map showing people what their polling district and ward boundaries are. Map for the Nelson ward. For Daniel Grimmer.

“He was quite staunchly a defender of colonialism and it’s said he would use his position in the House of Lords to prevent the abolition of slavery. I don’t think people learn a huge amount from just knowing his name.”

She added: “I think this can be a positive. Has anybody really asked the people of Norwich who they want to remember and celebrate?

“It’s an opportunity to do that.”

READ MORE: ‘Norfolk won’t allow his statues to be toppled’ - Nelson defended amid racism row

You may also want to watch:

Chris Brett, vice-chairman of the Nelson Society, said while renaming wards was “entirely up to the council” they were keen for his actions to be understood within their historical context.

“Britain was a colonial power during his life,” Mr Brett said. “Nelson’s ethos was duty and service to his king and country.”

He added: “When slavery was outlawed in Britain in 1807, the navy vigorously applied the law.”

And he said 1,600 slave ships were stopped with 15,000 people freed from 1807 to around 1860.

“Had Nelson lived he would have seen it as his duty to apply the law with his usual vigour.”

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: “We have not received any complaints about the name of electoral divisions and would not usually change such names outside of a wider electoral review.”

READ MORE: Petition launched calling for statue of City legend Justin Fashanu

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Should Black Boys pub change its name?

Matthew Miller, manager of the Black Boys pub in Aylsham's Market Place. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Husband’s frantic five-minute bid to save dying wife on bedroom floor

David Green administered CPR for five minutes after his wife, Joy, collapsed at their home in Gaywood, King's Lynn. Picture: NARS

Fruit farm hires 38 pickers out of 2,000 lockdown job enquiries

Norfolk fruit grower Tim Place is 'very pleased' with his new workforce after the firm was deluged with 2,000 job enquiries following the Pick for Britain campaign. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

Just one patient now being treated for coronavirus at NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

One of Norfolk’s smallest schools to close

Norfolk County Council is proposing to close Sedgeford Primary School on August 31 because it only has 13 pupils Picture: Chris Bishop

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car on Norwich ring road

Emergency services attend the scene of a crash on the junction of the A140 Boundary Road and the A1067 Drayton Road on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: Emily Barker

Norfolk-based firm’s Dragons’ Den pitch named among best ever

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods, showing some of the company's products. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24