Liberal Democrats on verge of adopting South Norfolk candidate

PUBLISHED: 13:50 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 08 November 2019

South Norfolk Liberal Democrat Chris Brown. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats are to adopt the leader of the opposition at South Norfolk Council as their candidate at the general election.

Chris Brown will be adopted as the Lib Dem South Norfolk candidate when party members meet in Stoke Holy Cross on Monday.

Mr Brown, who has been a South Norfolk councillor since May last year, ran in South Norfolk in the 2017 general election, where he garnered 5,074 votes, behind Conservative winner Richard Bacon (35,580 votes) and second placed Labour candidate Danielle Glavin (18,902).

Mr Brown, who lives in Denton, said: "I am delighted to be representing the strongest party of Remain at this election.

The Liberal Democrats have the right priorities to build a brighter future for the country and for the people of South Norfolk."

Mr Bacon is standing for the Conservatives, while Ben Price was recently named as the Green candidate.

