Search

Advanced search

Video

‘This funding is a lifeline’: Council encourages businesses to apply

PUBLISHED: 13:53 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 04 April 2020

East Suffolk Council's main headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

East Suffolk Council's main headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

A council is processing the payment of grants for local businesses provided by the government in response to the continuing coronavirus crisis.

East Suffolk Council has called on eligible businesses to complete an online form which will capture the data required by central government.

This will allow the council to make payment to each eligible business as soon as possible.

As part of this process, and to ensure as many businesses as possible are aware of the funding available to them, East Suffolk Council is also writing to more than 7,000 businesses who may be eligible for the grants - the Small Business Grant Fund or the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Fund.

The online form and full details about how to apply with full eligibility criteria can be found at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/news/council-encourages-businesses-to-apply-for-funding/

The first fund offers a grant of £10,000, announced by the Government to support small businesses (which receive small business rate relief or rural rate relief). The second is a grant of either £10,000 or £25,000 depending on rateable value, for businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Once each business has completed the online form, they will receive an automated email to confirm receipt of the form. The Council will then undertake verification checks and make payment of the grant as soon as possible. Once payment has been submitted to the business an automated email will be sent to confirm payment has been made.

Craig Rivett, the council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Tourism, said: “We are in unprecedented times and this funding is a lifeline for many local businesses.

“We have a responsibility to ensure they can access it as quickly as possible and by setting up a clear and straightforward online form, the application process will be as smooth as possible. We hope to encourage everyone who is eligible to apply and get the funding they deserve.”

Businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 or over are not eligible for this scheme. Additionally, businesses which are not ratepayers in the business rates system are not included in this scheme.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have been paid to carry out a reputation attack’: Boss tells of another chilling coronavirus scam

Jamie Minors, an estate agent, was targeted by a bribery scam. Pic: Jamie Minors/Archant

Is this Norwich mum’s twist on a fish finger sandwich the best in Britain?

Abigail Craig has designed a fish finger sandwich inspired by her two children's favourite foods. Photo: Abigail Craig.

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘This funding is a lifeline’: Council encourages businesses to apply

East Suffolk Council's main headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Sir Keir Starmer wins Labour party leadership contest

Sir Keir Starmer (left) and shadow chancellor John McDonnell leaving the Cabinet Office in Westminster, London. Sir Keir Starmer has been elected as the next leader of the Labour Party, beating rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy after the first round of voting. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24