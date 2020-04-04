Video

‘This funding is a lifeline’: Council encourages businesses to apply

A council is processing the payment of grants for local businesses provided by the government in response to the continuing coronavirus crisis.

East Suffolk Council has called on eligible businesses to complete an online form which will capture the data required by central government.

This will allow the council to make payment to each eligible business as soon as possible.

As part of this process, and to ensure as many businesses as possible are aware of the funding available to them, East Suffolk Council is also writing to more than 7,000 businesses who may be eligible for the grants - the Small Business Grant Fund or the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Fund.

The online form and full details about how to apply with full eligibility criteria can be found at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/news/council-encourages-businesses-to-apply-for-funding/

The first fund offers a grant of £10,000, announced by the Government to support small businesses (which receive small business rate relief or rural rate relief). The second is a grant of either £10,000 or £25,000 depending on rateable value, for businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Once each business has completed the online form, they will receive an automated email to confirm receipt of the form. The Council will then undertake verification checks and make payment of the grant as soon as possible. Once payment has been submitted to the business an automated email will be sent to confirm payment has been made.

Craig Rivett, the council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Tourism, said: “We are in unprecedented times and this funding is a lifeline for many local businesses.

“We have a responsibility to ensure they can access it as quickly as possible and by setting up a clear and straightforward online form, the application process will be as smooth as possible. We hope to encourage everyone who is eligible to apply and get the funding they deserve.”

Businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 or over are not eligible for this scheme. Additionally, businesses which are not ratepayers in the business rates system are not included in this scheme.