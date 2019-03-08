Council issues warning for 'tax refund' scam
PUBLISHED: 09:49 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 13 November 2019
Archant
Householders are being urged to report "suspicious texts" after customers received a message claiming they had a pending tax refund.
In a post to Facebook, East Suffolk Council warned of the "potential scam" from a council number.
The text asks the customer to "proceed with your application" by completing and an online form via a link.
The East Suffolk Council said: "We have been made aware of a potential scam with customers receiving a text message claimed to be from the council.
"If you believe you have received a scam text, please call @actionfrauduk on 0300 123 2040."