Council issues warning for 'tax refund' scam

PUBLISHED: 09:49 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 13 November 2019

A scam warning has been issued by the East Suffolk Council. Picture: East Suffolk Council Twitter

A scam warning has been issued by the East Suffolk Council. Picture: East Suffolk Council Twitter

Archant

Householders are being urged to report "suspicious texts" after customers received a message claiming they had a pending tax refund.

In a post to Facebook, East Suffolk Council warned of the "potential scam" from a council number.

The text asks the customer to "proceed with your application" by completing and an online form via a link.

The East Suffolk Council said: "We have been made aware of a potential scam with customers receiving a text message claimed to be from the council.

"If you believe you have received a scam text, please call @actionfrauduk on 0300 123 2040."

