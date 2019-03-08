Council issues warning for 'tax refund' scam

Householders are being urged to report "suspicious texts" after customers received a message claiming they had a pending tax refund.

We have been made aware of a potential scam with customers receiving a text message claiming to be from the Council. If you believe you have received a scam text, please call @actionfrauduk on 0300 123 2040. pic.twitter.com/vUHK6a6og6 — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) November 12, 2019

In a post to Facebook, East Suffolk Council warned of the "potential scam" from a council number.

The text asks the customer to "proceed with your application" by completing and an online form via a link.

The East Suffolk Council said: "We have been made aware of a potential scam with customers receiving a text message claimed to be from the council.

"If you believe you have received a scam text, please call @actionfrauduk on 0300 123 2040."