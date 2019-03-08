Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Council to decide fate of hospital radiology unit

PUBLISHED: 15:38 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 21 August 2019

Cromer and District Hospital Photo by Mark Bullimore

Cromer and District Hospital Photo by Mark Bullimore

Archant Norfolk 2015

Councillors will decide whether to approve plans to make Cromer and District Hospitals radiology unit permanent.

Cromer and District Hospital Photo by Mark BullimoreCromer and District Hospital Photo by Mark Bullimore

The specialised unit, which is currently open under temporary planning permission from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), provides a total of 12,500 patient scans per year.

Now, the hospital who are ran by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are applying for a full planning application to retain the building, which currently has a lapsed temporary planning permission.

In the planning report, it said: "Without it [the radiology unit] there would be a significant shortfall in the provision of services provided by the facilities described above and patients would be required to travel to the Trusts main site in Colney, Norwich, impacting on the capacity there."

The department, which has been at the hospital since 2006, houses an MRI scanner, a DEXA scanner and mammography department.

A general view of Cromer and District Hospital. Picture: STUART ANDERSONA general view of Cromer and District Hospital. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

When permission was granted for the unit in 2005, the council stated the reason for the temporary planning permission was "to enable the Local Planning Authority to retain control over the future development of the site."

You may also want to watch:

The temporary planning permission stated that the agreement would expire on June 30, 2015.

A spokesperson from NNUH said: "The services at Cromer & District Hospital are a vital part of our service to local people.

A picture from the opening day of Cromer's new New Radiology. Wendy Weston (Radiographer) takes an x-ray of Gabriella Hubbard. Picture: Elaine MaslinA picture from the opening day of Cromer's new New Radiology. Wendy Weston (Radiographer) takes an x-ray of Gabriella Hubbard. Picture: Elaine Maslin

"As part of the long term service provision, we are applying for permanent approval of the MRI unit to replace the limited planning approval which has been in place."

The radiology unit was funded by the culmination of a £2.3 million project to bring new treatment and diagnostic services to Cromer.

In a planning report submitted to the council, the architects said: "There will be no impact in retaining the existing Radiology Department as it is an existing building retained for its current use.

"There will not be in any change in staff, patient or visitor numbers. The 7 staff are all full time.

"Parking numbers will remain unchanged and there will be no impact on existing transport arrangements. There are no spaces within the car park specifically allocated for the radiology department."

No decision has been made on the radiology units planning permission.

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Is this dangerous? Debate over video of three youngsters riding bike in busy road

A video has captured three youngsters riding a bike down Bury Road, in Thetford. Picture: Paul Simpson

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe, 33, refused to stop for police when he was spotted behind the wheel of a Citroen on Surrey Street in Norwich. File photo of Surrey Street. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Arrests after fruit squash thrown in women’s faces in McDonald’s and Tesco car park

Some of the incidents took place at the Tesco car park in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Facebook user unable to fully access site claims it has impacted on his mental health

Stephen Slade, 52, from Stalham (left) who has been unable to fully access his Facebook account since March. He is pictured with his friend Paul McCluskey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Man arrested hours after being told by court not to drink in town centre

A man has been arrested for breaking a court order just hours after appearing before the judge. Picture: Archant

Again? - more drivers confused about parking at retail park

More bad parking has been spotted at the Breckland Retail Park. Picture: Amanda Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists