Council to decide fate of hospital radiology unit

Councillors will decide whether to approve plans to make Cromer and District Hospitals radiology unit permanent.

The specialised unit, which is currently open under temporary planning permission from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), provides a total of 12,500 patient scans per year.

Now, the hospital who are ran by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are applying for a full planning application to retain the building, which currently has a lapsed temporary planning permission.

In the planning report, it said: "Without it [the radiology unit] there would be a significant shortfall in the provision of services provided by the facilities described above and patients would be required to travel to the Trusts main site in Colney, Norwich, impacting on the capacity there."

The department, which has been at the hospital since 2006, houses an MRI scanner, a DEXA scanner and mammography department.

When permission was granted for the unit in 2005, the council stated the reason for the temporary planning permission was "to enable the Local Planning Authority to retain control over the future development of the site."

The temporary planning permission stated that the agreement would expire on June 30, 2015.

A spokesperson from NNUH said: "The services at Cromer & District Hospital are a vital part of our service to local people.

"As part of the long term service provision, we are applying for permanent approval of the MRI unit to replace the limited planning approval which has been in place."

The radiology unit was funded by the culmination of a £2.3 million project to bring new treatment and diagnostic services to Cromer.

In a planning report submitted to the council, the architects said: "There will be no impact in retaining the existing Radiology Department as it is an existing building retained for its current use.

"There will not be in any change in staff, patient or visitor numbers. The 7 staff are all full time.

"Parking numbers will remain unchanged and there will be no impact on existing transport arrangements. There are no spaces within the car park specifically allocated for the radiology department."

No decision has been made on the radiology units planning permission.