Plans for bulky waste collection fee hike to be debated by full council

Plans to increase charges for the collection of bulky waste items in a Norfolk borough will be heard at a full council meeting. Photo: Environment Agency Archant

Plans to increase charges for the collection of bulky waste items in a Norfolk borough will be heard at a full council meeting, despite objections to the proposed hike.

Great Yarmouth councillors have agreed plans to raise the fees for the removal of bulky waste items - including furniture and white electrical goods - should be put to a meeting of the full council.

Councillors at Great Yarmouth Borough Council's (GYBC) policy and resources committee were told there had been no increase to the waste collection service since 2000 - and only a nominal rise of £1 a year since 2015.

The rise would see the charge for one item go from £14 to £20, and for two to three items from £19 to £20.

The charge for four items would go from £33 to £40, while the rate for removing five or six would rise from £38 to £40.

James Wilson, head of environmental services, told the committee: "It is a very popular service across the borough. The concern is moving forward we won't be able to cover our costs."

READ MORE: Cost of removing bulky waste could rise

Mr Wilson said there was "concern around an increase in fly tipping" but added that: "If you look at where the county council has put the price up at waste sites, there's not been an increase."

You may also want to watch:

But Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group, queried the grouping together of the charges.

He said: "One item at the moment costs £14. All of a sudden, Mrs Smith wants to put her old cooker out and now it's going to be £20. It's a 30pc increase.

"My question is why its just been left. We're saying it should have gone up but it hasn't so now we're going to whack it up?"

Sheila Oxtoby, chief executive of the council, said there had been a recommendation that the council look at raising the charge.

And Carl Smith, leader of the council, added: "We reviewed the waste contract and this has come out of that. Until we completed the review it had to stay with the environment committee."

Carl Anderson said: "The bulky waste service is very popular and they're brilliant at what they do.

"I know for a fact if I picked up the phone and rang a local company to pick up items which included a fridge or freezer it would cost me £75."

But Tony Wright asked: "I can't understand why it can't be broken down into single items. I accept that this is taxpayer money."

The proposals will be discussed at the next full council meeting, on Thursday, December 19.

READ MORE: Plans to increase bulky waste charges delayed by council