Council tips reopening in parts of country - but not yet in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:19 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 02 May 2020

Some recycling centres across the country are set to reopen . Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2012

Council tips are set to reopen in parts of the country from this weekend - but not in Norfolk.

Norfolk’s recycling centres closed on March 24, after prime minister Boris Johnson ordered people to stay in their homes.

Local Government secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed some tips will open up this weekend, and said delaying opening waste centres will mean longer queues when they eventually do.

It comes after new research showed fly-tipping had increased by 300pc in rural communities during the lockdown.

Councils are keen to open waste and recycling centres, the Local Government Association (LGA) said, but the body insisted they can only do so when they can be sure sufficient measures are in place to protect staff and the public.

Mr Jenrick said visiting a tip is a “perfectly legal” thing for people to do, but warned people “obviously don’t abuse it”.

He added: “There is no reason why you cannot travel to a tip to put household waste there or do recycling. Councils should have the confidence to reopen them as soon as possible.”

Some recycling centres in Greater Manchester will reopen today, with a number plate recognition system in place, limiting visits to certain days depending on the vehicle registration.

People intending to go are being reminded they should only do so “if you really need to” and remain two metres from people at all times.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: “We look forward to Defra’s updated guidance on reopening recycling centres and remain mindful of the current government restrictions on essential travel.

“In the meantime, we appreciate all the efforts householders are taking to do the right thing with their waste and we apologise for the inconvenience the site closures is causing.

“This decision was made to help protect lives in this most challenging of times.”

Sarah Butikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader, said: “We would very much welcome the re-opening of the recycling centres. When they do reopen there will need to be a robust process in place to ensure the safety of both operatives and members of the public.”

