Households across Great Yarmouth face maximum council tax rise

PUBLISHED: 09:46 06 February 2019

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Council tax in Great Yarmouth could go up by £5 for a Band D property, the maximum increase the authority can make.

Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, giving his speech at the Christmas reception. Picture: ANTONY KELLYGraham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, giving his speech at the Christmas reception. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

If approved by the full council on February 19, the move will bring in an extra £220,400 to help the borough to make ends meet.

A report presented to the policy and resources committee on Tuesday (February 5) revealed £87,000 had to be taken from reserves, which still stood at £2.5m.

It showed the council expects to make £563,785 from its crematorium and cemeteries, and just over £1m from parking.

However market traders who benefited from reduced charges last year will see the price per foot rise from 50p to £1, still less than the £1.64 fee being levied in 2017/2018.

After the meeting council leader Graham Plant said the council had produced a balanced budget.

Times were tough he said with the council having around £12.5m to spend in the coming year, as opposed to the £19m it had five years ago.

To maintain services members were always looking at new ways to increase income and alleviate the burden on council tax payers, he said.

Among schemes being looked at to create revenue are a flower shop and cafe at Gorleston crematorium meaning wakes could be held on site, and the possibly of some play-related concessions on the beach at Gorleston close to Jay Jays cafe and the new beach huts.

Mr Plant said looking ahead the council was set to meet a cliff face in 2021 when the Government’s Revenue Support Grant fell away.

From April the council had the choice of putting up bills by 2.99pc or £5 and went for the latter option to bring in more money.

Norfolk County Council has yet to finalise its portion of the council tax.

The police precept has been set at £24 per Band D property, with A and B banded property owners paying less.

Those living in villages will also need to add their parish council’s precept to the total.

The full council in Yarmouth will meet on February 19 to finalise its budget with the Labour group expected to mount a challenge.

