Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Warning issued following further spate of scam calls

PUBLISHED: 12:23 14 February 2019

A council has issued a warning following a telephone scam. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A council has issued a warning following a telephone scam. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A council has issued a further warning to householders, following fresh reports of scam calls being made.

In December residents were warned to be alert after householders received scam calls claiming to be from Waveney District Council, relating to council tax in the district.

And on Thursday, February 14 a warning message was posted on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page, about the latest “scam.”

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a potential scam with callers claiming to be from the council.

“The caller tells the customer they are in arrears with their council tax and asks them to make a payment over the phone.

“Please remember we will never call you and ask for your bank details – please do not give out your bank details over the phone and if you believe you have received a scam call, please call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”

For further information and to become ScamAware visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists