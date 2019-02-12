Warning issued following further spate of scam calls

A council has issued a warning following a telephone scam. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

A council has issued a further warning to householders, following fresh reports of scam calls being made.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In December residents were warned to be alert after householders received scam calls claiming to be from Waveney District Council, relating to council tax in the district.

And on Thursday, February 14 a warning message was posted on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page, about the latest “scam.”

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a potential scam with callers claiming to be from the council.

“The caller tells the customer they are in arrears with their council tax and asks them to make a payment over the phone.

“Please remember we will never call you and ask for your bank details – please do not give out your bank details over the phone and if you believe you have received a scam call, please call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”

For further information and to become ScamAware visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/