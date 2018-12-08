Search

Advanced search

Council tax bills in Norwich could be set to go up by 2.99pc

08 December, 2018 - 07:00
Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources at Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library

Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources at Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library

Archant

Council leaders in Norwich are asking if people would back a 2.99pc increase in the share of council tax which goes to City Hall - if it helps protect services.

Norwich City Council is readying its budget for 2019/20 and is making its plans based on the largest increase in council tax possible without triggering the need for a referendum.

The 2.99pc increase would add £7.67 more a year on the element of council tax bills which goes to the city council for a Band D property. It would be less for most homeowners, as the bulk of city properties are band A or B.

The council says the increase is needed to prevent cuts to services.

Services the city council provide include housing, waste and recycling collection, environmental health, highways, parking, parks and events such as the Lord Mayor’s Procession.

The council says it has made £30m of savings over the past decade, but is facing a shortfall of £12,4m by 2023-24. The council tax increase would bring in £275,000.

City Hall is also planning to avoid cuts next year by taking £1.57m from reserves and by generating £1.1m from commercial property it owns.

Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources at the Labour-run council, said: “Despite the challenges, the council isn’t proposing any significant service changes in the next financial year.

“Instead, we’re adapting financially by generating more income and making savings and efficiencies where appropriate. So I encourage as many people as possible to give us their views on our budget consultation for 2019-20.”

The council’s cabinet will this week discuss the budget for next year, along with the medium term financial strategy for the five years up to 2023/24 at a meeting on Wednesday.

That strategy includes a 2.99pc council tax increase in City Hall’s share for each of the next five years. And officers have warned, despite efforts to make savings, it is “almost inevitable” that from 2020/21 “significant service reductions” will need to be considered.

Council tax bills in Norwich are split between Norfolk County Council, the city council and Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

The city council consultation over next year’s budget is at www.norwich.gov.uk/consultations and runs until midnight on Sunday, January 6.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast