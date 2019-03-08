Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

District council and charity join forces for affordable housing boost

PUBLISHED: 13:03 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 31 July 2019

(from left) Cllr Penny Bevan-Jones, Stable Door Chair Darryl Smith and Cllr Colin Heinink. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

(from left) Cllr Penny Bevan-Jones, Stable Door Chair Darryl Smith and Cllr Colin Heinink. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Archant

A housing charity has been handed the keys to another home following a £80,000 grant from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

Sisters Gillian Wilson (Blue Top) and April Wilson (Cream Top) received an MBE for there work establishing and running a homeless charity called The Stable Door . Picture: Dom ChessumSisters Gillian Wilson (Blue Top) and April Wilson (Cream Top) received an MBE for there work establishing and running a homeless charity called The Stable Door . Picture: Dom Chessum

The grant topped up the funds already raised by Stable Door, and has enabled the Sheringham charity to add to its property portfolio.

Stable Door, which now has eight properties in the town, will welcome the first tenants once renovation work on the three-bedroom house has been completed.

The grant is part of NNDC's commitment to help boost the provision of affordable housing across the district and mitigate the effects of second homes, which can result in inflated property prices.

Karen Ward, NNDC cabinet member for housing and planning, said: "The impact of second homes on the district's residents is something we take extremely seriously and is one of the top priorities for this administration.

You may also want to watch:

"Ensuring there remains a good supply of affordable homes in North Norfolk is key, so we're delighted to be able to help Stable Door with this project."

Stable Door is a small charity run by volunteers to manage its homes and provide additional support to tenants when needed.

The grant from NNDC comes from a pot of £2.4m that central government has allocated to the authority from the Community Housing Fund.

Darryl Smith, the charity's chairman, said: "We're pleased to be able to work in partnership with NNDC to achieve this addition to our property portfolio, and this will enable us to provide accommodation to a family in need from the Sheringham area.

We look forward to being able to work with the council again in future."

Penny Bevan-Jones, an NNDC member for Sheringham South, said: "People with contacts in Sheringham looking for an affordable home will be delighted to discover that Stable Door is making this a real possibility, as a starting measure that can be reviewed every year."

Colin Heinink, a fellow Sheringham South ward member, said: "I appreciate the wonderful work Stable Door does in providing affordable accommodation to families in our town and I will endeavour to support them going from strength to strength."

Most Read

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Six men with ladder at village church were ‘looking for ghosts’

Holy Trinity Church, in Blythbugh, near Southwold. Picture: Google Maps

Hotel’s ‘soul-destroying’ food hygiene rating lifted from zero in recent inspection

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest delayed into death of teenager involved in crash with cement mixer

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Signal fault causes cancellations on coastal train service

A Greater Anglia Train travelling the Bittern Line into Sheringham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists