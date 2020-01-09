Search

Advanced search

Council spending £350,000 on lawyers for Anglia Square revamp inquiry

PUBLISHED: 10:34 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 09 January 2020

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Council bosses are spending £350,000 on lawyers to help justify the decision to give the go-ahead for the controversial Anglia Square redevelopment.

The plans for Anglia Square include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston HomesThe plans for Anglia Square include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norwich City Council's planning committee granted permission for the £271m revamp in 2018.

But the decision was called in by the government at the request of objectors, including Historic England, who said the scheme would cause harm to the city's historic landscape, including Norwich Cathedral.

That has triggered a three week public inquiry, starting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 28. Parties for and against will give evidence before a planning inspector.

Afterwards, the inspector will make a recommendation on whether the plans should go ahead or not. The secretary of state can follow that, or ignore it.

And City Hall is paying £355,000 to legal firm Trowers & Hamlins to help make the case that officers were right to recommend approval and the planning committee was right to grant it.

A city council spokesman said: "The call in of this planning application by the secretary of state has had cost implications for all parties involved in the inquiry.

The council has budgeted for £350,000 to cover legal and other external professional services."

You may also want to watch:

The plans for Anglia Square, from Weston Homes, would see 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, car parks and a 200-bed hotel.

But the scheme - and its 20-storey tower - is opposed by Historic England, SAVE Britain's Heritage, the Victorian Society, the Norwich Society and others.

Opponents have organised a public meeting at The Forum in Norwich, where groups will explain their objections. It will take place from 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 14.

Meanwhile, the fate of millions crucial to the development, should become clearer next week.

The council had been told it would get £12.2m of government money for infrastructure for the development, but feared the inquiry would mean the deadline for spending it would be missed.

However, the government has said the cash, now increased to £15m, would still be available if the scheme is given permission.

The council's Labour-controlled cabinet is due to agree a contract with Homes England on Wednesday.

A decision was due to be made last month, but was put off due to the general election.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

Man finds 2ft black hair in McDonald’s wrap

A hair was found in a wrap at a McDonald's branch in Tuckswood. Picture: Google/Paul Cruickshank

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Boss reveals £4m makeover plan for historic hotel

General manager David Graham outside Dunston Hall which will see up to £4m invested to refurbish the rooms and restaurant. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

‘My heart’s not in it’: Owner puts Norwich cafe up for sale

John Cornwell (inset) has sold the Butterfly Cafe in Norwich. Pictures: John Cornwell

Boss reveals £4m makeover plan for historic hotel

General manager David Graham outside Dunston Hall which will see up to £4m invested to refurbish the rooms and restaurant. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: City want Ajax defender

Norwich City have been linked to Ajax defender Sven Botman

MP to meet train bosses at Greater Anglia to seek performance answers

Chloe Smith, (inset), Conservative MP for Norwich North is to meet Greater Anglia bosses. Photo: Stuart Anderson/Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists