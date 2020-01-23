This is why Norwich's City Hall is covered in scaffolding

Scaffolding has been put up on Norwich's City Hall so the railings can be repainted. Pic: Archant. Archant

The front of Norwich's City Hall has been covered in scaffolding - so £35,000 can be spent on its balcony railings.

At 365ft, the balcony on the headquarters of Norwich City Council is the longest in the UK.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "The City Hall front balcony railings are being cleaned and repainted and if and where required, repaired.

"Work started on Monday, January 13 and is scheduled to finish mid-February."

The council was not able to confirm when the railings had last been cleaned and repainted, but that it was likely to have been some years ago.

Norwich City Hall was designed in 1931 and built in 1937-8. The design by the architects James and Pierce was the winning entry in a public competition which attracted 143 entries.

City Hall is listed as Grade II* by Historic England. It was first listed in 1971.

Historic England says, in its listing: "Norwich City Hall is one of the landmarks of the city and one of the finest municipal buildings of the interwar period in England.

"It is in an austere Classical style with Art Deco detailing and makes reference also to Scandinavia and in particular Stockholm City Hall."