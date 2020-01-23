Search

Advanced search

This is why Norwich's City Hall is covered in scaffolding

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 23 January 2020

Scaffolding has been put up on Norwich's City Hall so the railings can be repainted. Pic: Archant.

Scaffolding has been put up on Norwich's City Hall so the railings can be repainted. Pic: Archant.

Archant

The front of Norwich's City Hall has been covered in scaffolding - so £35,000 can be spent on its balcony railings.

Scaffolding has been put up on Norwich's City Hall so the railings can be repainted. Pic: Archant.Scaffolding has been put up on Norwich's City Hall so the railings can be repainted. Pic: Archant.

At 365ft, the balcony on the headquarters of Norwich City Council is the longest in the UK.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "The City Hall front balcony railings are being cleaned and repainted and if and where required, repaired.

"Work started on Monday, January 13 and is scheduled to finish mid-February."

You may also want to watch:

The council was not able to confirm when the railings had last been cleaned and repainted, but that it was likely to have been some years ago.

Norwich City Hall was designed in 1931 and built in 1937-8. The design by the architects James and Pierce was the winning entry in a public competition which attracted 143 entries.

City Hall is listed as Grade II* by Historic England. It was first listed in 1971.

Historic England says, in its listing: "Norwich City Hall is one of the landmarks of the city and one of the finest municipal buildings of the interwar period in England.

"It is in an austere Classical style with Art Deco detailing and makes reference also to Scandinavia and in particular Stockholm City Hall."

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Owner’s fury as council bin is ‘dumped’ outside of restaurant

Paolo Daurj, who is unhappy a bin has been moved alongside his restaurant. Picture: David Hannant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Delays on A47 after truck plunges into ditch

A truck left the road on the A47 Acle Straight ending up in a ditch. Recovery is likely to cause disruption on the single-carriageway stretch Picture: Liz Coates

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Owner’s fury as council bin is ‘dumped’ outside of restaurant

Paolo Daurj, who is unhappy a bin has been moved alongside his restaurant. Picture: David Hannant

This is why Norwich’s City Hall is covered in scaffolding

Scaffolding has been put up on Norwich's City Hall so the railings can be repainted. Pic: Archant.

Drink driver caught on friend’s mobility scooter which broke down on way to pub

A drink driver was caught on a mobility scooter in Gorleston. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists