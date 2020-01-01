Council advised to approve 110 new homes and primary school in north Norfolk town

Controversial plans to build 110 new houses and a primary school in Holt will be put before councillors for the third time.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will discuss the plans at a Development Meeting on Thursday, February 6.

The committee previously considered the application on October 20, 2019 when they decided the application would be deferred to seek approval of the need for a primary school and an independent report of the highway and access issues.

Since the deferral, the Education Authority have said: "The Education Authority are making their place planning assumptions on the basis of existing and proposed future housing growth in Holt amounting to 689 dwellings.

"These assumptions on housing numbers form a sound basis against which to consider future primary school place need over the ten-year land option period."

Norfolk County Council have allocated £500,000 to support the development of a primary school on Beresford Road.

In a letter, Holt Community Primary School said: "Holt Community Primary School can confirm its strong support for the Beresford Road site, as a location for the new school.

"A school in this locality would be very well placed to serve the school catchment area and would support opportunities for children to walk or cycle to school."

NNDC's independent highway consultant has also confirmed that the junctions assessed could accommodate the development's traffic, including school traffic.

The report said: "The independent highway assessment has found no evidence to suggest that the application would give rise to an unacceptable impact on highway safety or impact on the road network."

Four years ago the developer's bid to build 170 homes on the site was refused planning permission after a failed appeal.

Back in 2015 the council's development committee refused Gladman's application partly because it said the site was outside Holt's development boundary.

Leader of the council, Sarah Butikofer, when talking about the plans said: "I am constantly bombarded, I receive more emails in my inbox over any other issue for traffic calming measures to be implemented. So why highways can come to us and say they do not have concerns? I do not understand."