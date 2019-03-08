Families in call for crossing to make road safer told council has no cash for scheme

Calls have been made for a crossing on Bowthorpe Road in Norwich.

Families are calling for a crossing to be put in place on a busy road near their homes - but council bosses say the money for such a scheme is not available.

A string of road safety measures were recently agreed by city and county councillors, including new 20mph zones and crossings in the area around Dereham Road.

The joint committee for Transforming Cities Fund projects agreed to new pedestrian crossings in Heigham Street, Mile Cross Road and at the junction of Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road.

However, families who wanted to see a pedestrian crossing further along Bowthorpe Road were disappointed.

Council officers said: "The request for a zebra crossing on Bowthorpe Road near the junction with Bond Street is not now possible.

"A scheme for a crossing in this location was designed and consulted on some years ago, but was not installed due to opposition at the time from some local businesses.

"There is no funding to reconsider this again at this time. However, the proposed signalised crossing facility at the junction with Dereham Road will assist more pedestrians who need to cross this section of Bowthorpe Road."

But campaigners are holding out hope that there could be an opportunity in the future to revive the bid to get a crossing near Bond Street.

A bid is being lodged for what Norfolk County Council's Tom McCabe, director of community and environmental services, described as "north of £100m" from the government's Transforming Cities scheme.

The Greater Norwich area had been awarded just over £6m in the first tranche of cash and officers hope to reap much more in the second funding phase.

And Green city councillor Denise Carlo said she hoped some of that money could be used in Bowthorpe Road.

She said: "Residents and Green councillors would like to see further road safety measures in the Dereham Road area in a future Transforming Cities bid.

"As well as improving the quality of life for residents living along Bowthorpe Road and enabling residents to safely cross, a lower speed limit and new zebra crossings would also benefit people going on foot and by bike to Norwich Community Hospital and The Julian Hospital."