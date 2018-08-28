Town’s pool will be monitored by council after disease scare

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym Archant

A town’s swimming pool will be monitored by the council after it was forced to shut its doors amid fears of Legionnaires’ disease last week.

In a statement to Facebook, Bungay Pool and Gym said the pool had been reopened after a heating issue was resolved.

The leisure centre welcomed back guests after contractors installed heating units to regulate the water temperatures.

Bungay Pool and Gym said: “Following the successful work by WDC contractors, we are pleased to announce that the new units are now installed and functioning meaning that we have good water and air temperature.

“From 11am on Friday February 8, we were open as usual and will be removing the temporary units in due course.

“Again, we would like to thank you for your patience and deeply apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

“We will be maintaining additional monitoring of the water system and will provide further correspondence to members and customers in due course.”

A spokesperson for Waveney District Council said: “Following the installation of new heating units, the water and air temperatures have been restored to the correct levels and as a result, the swimming pool has been reopened.

“It is hoped that these new units will resolve the problems with water temperature experienced recently however we will continue to monitor the situation.”

The fluctuating water temperature sparked fears there could be an increase of bacteria which cases Legionnaires’ disease.

At the time of the initial closure, Katherine Wilson, from Rumburgh said swimming the public pool was “generally an unpleasant experience”.

She said: “I suppose I accept that work needs to be done, perhaps they can’t help the heat pump problem, although it has been going on a long time now.

Earlier this week, the leisure centre confirmed swimming lessons would be running as normal from today.

The pool was also closed at the end of last year as engineers worked to repair the boilers. At the time, engineers fixed the boilers and addressed a separate issue relating to the water cylinders.