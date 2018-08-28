Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Town’s pool will  be monitored by council after disease scare

PUBLISHED: 16:13 08 February 2019

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Archant

A town’s swimming pool will be monitored by the council after it was forced to shut its doors amid fears of Legionnaires’ disease last week.

In a statement to Facebook, Bungay Pool and Gym said the pool had been reopened after a heating issue was resolved.

The leisure centre welcomed back guests after contractors installed heating units to regulate the water temperatures.

Bungay Pool and Gym said: “Following the successful work by WDC contractors, we are pleased to announce that the new units are now installed and functioning meaning that we have good water and air temperature.

“From 11am on Friday February 8, we were open as usual and will be removing the temporary units in due course.

“Again, we would like to thank you for your patience and deeply apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

“We will be maintaining additional monitoring of the water system and will provide further correspondence to members and customers in due course.”

A spokesperson for Waveney District Council said: “Following the installation of new heating units, the water and air temperatures have been restored to the correct levels and as a result, the swimming pool has been reopened.

“It is hoped that these new units will resolve the problems with water temperature experienced recently however we will continue to monitor the situation.”

The fluctuating water temperature sparked fears there could be an increase of bacteria which cases Legionnaires’ disease.

At the time of the initial closure, Katherine Wilson, from Rumburgh said swimming the public pool was “generally an unpleasant experience”.

She said: “I suppose I accept that work needs to be done, perhaps they can’t help the heat pump problem, although it has been going on a long time now.

Earlier this week, the leisure centre confirmed swimming lessons would be running as normal from today.

The pool was also closed at the end of last year as engineers worked to repair the boilers. At the time, engineers fixed the boilers and addressed a separate issue relating to the water cylinders.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Farke’s take on how City fans will greet Lambert and the return of former coach Gill

Daniel Farke respects the work of Paul Lambert from his time at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

History teacher turned cocaine dealer admits breaching bail after evading justice for three months

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Linnets must shine against Diamonds – Culverhouse

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists